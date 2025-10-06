Ukrainian Forces Fully Control Fedorivka In Siversk Sector Military Spokesman
Asked whether he could confirm or deny reports of Russian forces occupying Fedorivka, Zaporozhets said: "This is not true. In this sector we have one of our strongest brigades, which does not allow such incidents to happen."
According to him, on October 3 a group of four Russian servicemen was detected in Fedorivka. They were moving with their flag to stage another propaganda scene for Kremlin-controlled media. One was killed, while the others tried to hide in a shelter, which was destroyed along with its occupants.
"There is no confirmation that they survived. There was no further movement. And there is no confirmation that they were eliminated either, because the structure they hid in most likely buried them," Zaporozhets said.Read also: Drones target multiple military and industrial facilities across Russia
He added that Russian troops attempt to break into the village roughly once a week. However, thanks to the effective work of Ukrainian combat units, these attempts are consistently thwarted and the Russians suffer losses.
"There can be no talk of the enemy having secured a foothold or even trying to hold ground in this area. The settlement remains fully under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the spokesman said.
