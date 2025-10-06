Indonesia Expands Coffee Exports With Shipment To Saudi Arabia
Jakarta: Indonesia has expanded its coffee market with the shipment of 15 tons of Arabica coffee worth 3 billion rupiah (around 180,000 U.S. dollars) from the slopes of Mount Argopuro in East Java to Saudi Arabia on Monday.
Bagus Rachman, deputy for business affairs at the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), said Indonesia is among the world's largest coffee producers, with more than 90 percent of plantations managed by smallholder farmers.
"Today's export of coffee from the slopes of Mount Argopuro proves that our MSMEs are capable of competing in the global market," he said, adding that Argopuro coffee serves as an example of how medium-scale enterprises can become a driving force of the MSME ecosystem.
Indonesia's coffee exports rose from 279.94 million kg in 2023 to 316.72 million kg in 2024, according to Statistics Indonesia.
