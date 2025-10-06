King Discusses Regional Developments With Qatar Emir, UAE President

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday held phone calls with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.The calls covered key regional developments, as well as ways to maintain joint Arab coordination to restore stability in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.