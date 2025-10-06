Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Discusses Regional Developments With Qatar Emir, UAE President

2025-10-06 07:08:10
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday held phone calls with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The calls covered key regional developments, as well as ways to maintain joint Arab coordination to restore stability in the region.

