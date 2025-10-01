Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner

A month-long celebration of markets meets Oktoberfest with festive content, CEO interviews, and a flagship event in San Diego

Stocktwits , the leading social platform for investors and traders, today announced the launch of Stocktoberfest, a month-long celebration bringing the spirit of Oktoberfest to the markets with community-driven content, interactive features, and live events. GraniteShares, the global ETF asset manager reimagining entire asset classes through disruptive innovation, will serve as the inaugural Title Partner for Stocktoberfest.

Throughout October, Stocktwits' 10 million registered users will experience themed content across newsletters, video shows, and social media, including festive takes on earnings season, creator-led discussions, and exclusive interviews with public company CEOs. The celebration will culminate in Stocktoberfest in San Diego, October 20–22 at the iconic Hotel del Coronado. The in-person flagship event is designed to connect public company executives, market analysts, creators, and retail investors in a dynamic, data-rich, and Oktoberfest-inspired atmosphere.

GraniteShares Founder and CEO Will Rhind added:“At GraniteShares, disruption is at the heart of everything we do. We built our business to challenge accepted industry boundaries, whether by eliminating unnecessary costs, enhancing transparency, or delivering entirely new asset classes. Partnering with Stocktwits for Stocktoberfest is the perfect extension of that philosophy by connecting with the retail community in a way that's bold, innovative, and unforgettable.”

At Stocktoberfest San Diego, programming spans two tracks: the Biergarten Stage, where retail investors will gain actionable insights from top Finfluencers, learn strategies for earnings season and market trends, and explore creator-led sessions on trust and influence; and the Boardroom Bierhalle, where public company leaders and IR professionals dive into best practices for engaging retail investors, tactical workshops on storytelling and creator partnerships, and forward-looking discussions on building loyalty, boosting visibility, and leveraging pre-IPO capital raising. The event is close to capacity-visit to secure tickets. Stocktoberfest is supported by:

ZenaTech, a technology company combining AI-driven drones, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), quantum computing, and enterprise SaaS solutions to support mission-critical operations in both defense and commercial sectors.

Surf Air Mobility, an air mobility platform and commuter airline, developing AI-enabled software and empowering new electrified aircraft solutions to transform regional air transport.

MicroSectors by REX Shares, offering targeted exposure to specific market segments via exchange-traded products, including leveraged and inverse strategies. DeFi Development Corp., the first U.S. public company with a treasury strategy built around accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), is pushing the limits of onchain innovation - including becoming the first crypto treasury to tokenize its stock onchain. Alpaca, CMT Association, Galaxy Digital, Gateway Group, Kai Wealth, LA Golf, Lowenstein Sandler, NIRI San Diego and Orange County Chapters, and Social Leverage are also sponsoring the event. Stocktoberfest offers public companies a unique opportunity to capture attention from retail investors during the crowded October earnings season, while also giving the Stocktwits community an unmatched chance to learn, connect, and celebrate. About Stocktwits Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process. For more information, users can visit stocktwits.com

About GraniteShares

GraniteShares is a global asset manager focused on creating, issuing, and managing Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). The firm provides innovative, cutting-edge investment solutions for the high-conviction investor. Founded in 2016 by ETF industry veteran William Rhind and backed by Bain Capital Ventures and other leading investors, GraniteShares listed its first ETF in the United States in 2017. Today, with over $11 billion in AUM as of September 30, 2025, GraniteShares offers a broad range of ETFs from short and leveraged single-stock ETFs, to YieldBOOST ETFs designed to generate high yields consistently redefining what's possible in the markets. For more information, users can visit graniteshares.com