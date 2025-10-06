Shura Council Participates In Global Parliamentary Conference On Counter-Terrorism In Turkiye

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council will participate in the Global Parliamentary Conference on Counter-Terrorism, hosted by Istanbul, Turkiye, on Tuesday, with a delegation led by HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.



The conference is organized in partnership between the Shura Council and the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) Program Office on Parliamentary Engagement in Preventing and Countering Terrorism, based in Doha, in cooperation with the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye and the UNOCT.



The two-day conference will focus on the challenge posed by the absence of a unified international definition of terrorism, and seek consensus on a legal and practical definition that will enable parliaments to enact effective legislation that is protected from politicization.



The conference will also include discussion panels with the participation of a select group of politicians and parliamentarians, legal and security experts, and representatives of international and regional organizations, to present experiences, exchange expertise, and formulate applicable legislative proposals.