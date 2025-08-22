PA6 (Nylon 6) Prices Q2 2025: Price Chart And Forecast



USA: US$ 2800/MT

China: US$ 1550/MT

Germany: US$ 1950/MT

Brazil: US$ 2920/MT Japan: US$ 2750/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



USA: In the USA, PA6 prices strengthened during Q2 2025, supported by steady demand from the automotive and packaging sectors. Rising feedstock caprolactam costs and firm energy prices added upward pressure. Supply remained stable, though logistics costs and currency fluctuations slightly influenced delivered prices.

China: In China, PA6 prices remained comparatively lower, driven by ample domestic production and strong supply availability. Demand from the textile and engineering plastics industries was consistent, though competitive market conditions and slower export orders limited significant upward movement in pricing.

Germany: In Germany, PA6 prices were shaped by moderate demand from automotive and electrical sectors. Supply was influenced by import flows and production costs tied to energy tariffs. Market sentiment was steady, though environmental regulations and labor-related costs contributed to the overall pricing structure.

Brazil: In Brazil, PA6 prices stayed elevated during the quarter, largely due to reliance on imports and higher freight costs. Demand from the automotive and consumer goods industries remained robust, while currency volatility and port handling delays added to procurement expenses for domestic buyers. Japan: In Japan, PA6 prices maintained a firm trend, supported by demand from automotive components and electronics manufacturing. Stable domestic production helped balance supply, though fluctuations in feedstock costs and energy expenses influenced market sentiment. Export activity within Asia also contributed to overall price dynamics.

Factors Affecting PA6 (Nylon 6) Prices

Demand-Side Factors:



Strong consumption from automotive, packaging, and electronics sectors driving procurement.

Seasonal demand from textiles and engineering plastics applications influencing volumes. Shifts in export orders and global trade activity shaping regional consumption trends.

Supply-Side Factors:



Fluctuations in feedstock caprolactam and energy costs impacting production expenses.

Import dependence, freight charges, and port handling affecting landed costs. Environmental regulations and labor costs influencing domestic manufacturing output.

Global PA6 (Nylon 6) Market Analysis

The global PA6 market was valued at USD 6.81 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.98 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.11% from 2025-2033. Rising demand across automotive, packaging, and textiles will drive consistent long-term growth.

Key Growth Drivers: PA6 (Nylon 6)



Automotive Applications – Increasing use of lightweight, durable PA6 in automotive parts to enhance fuel efficiency and meet sustainability goals.

Textile Industry Growth – Rising demand for nylon fibers in apparel, sportswear, and industrial textiles strengthens PA6 consumption worldwide.

Packaging Demand – Expanding use of PA6 films in food, beverage, and pharmaceutical packaging due to durability and barrier properties.

Electronics and Electricals – Growing need for heat-resistant, insulating materials in electronics manufacturing drives demand for high-quality PA6. Sustainability Trends – Development of bio-based and recycled PA6 aligns with global sustainability targets and boosts market acceptance.

The latest IMARC Group study,“ PA6 (Nylon 6) Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of PA6 (Nylon 6) price trend, offering key insights into global PA6 (Nylon 6) market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines PA6 (Nylon 6) demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

