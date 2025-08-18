Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's CITRA Signs Contract Establishing Spectrum Monitoring's Modern Framework

2025-08-18 05:04:49
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) announced on Monday the signing of a contract with Future Integrated Technologies for Communications Equipment Company to implement the Automated Spectrum Monitoring and Analysis System, a comprehensive national project aimed at establishing a modern framework for spectrum monitoring in the State of Kuwait.
In a press release, CITRA said the project reflected its commitment to the continuous supervision of the radio spectrum across all frequency bands, detecting and locating unlicensed uses with precision, and identifying sources of harmful interference, to ensure the optimal utilization of spectrum resources in line with international best practices and the latest global recommendations.
The projectآ's objectives include enhancing the quality of service through regular field measurements and advanced analytical indicators, and providing real-time spectrum monitoring to enable swift and effective action against violations.
Other objectives include strengthening regulatory efficiency and compliance with license conditions to preserve the sustainability of spectrum resources as well as the establisment of an integrated control center, fixed and mobile monitoring stations, handheld devices, and service quality measurement tools for telecommunications networks, in addition to covering all residential and border areas of the country to ensure comprehensive and effective monitoring.
This project will significantly enhance CITRAآ's capabilities in monitoring the quality of telecommunications networks and reducing disruptions caused by interference and unauthorized usage, ultimately benefiting both service providers and end users.
CITRA reaffirms its continued commitment to developing Kuwaitآ's digital infrastructure and strengthening the telecommunications environment in line with national strategies and the highest international standards. (end)
