Recovery Center Of Niagara Launches Comprehensive Addiction Help Services With 24/7 Medical Supervision In Western New York

Niagara Recovery expands comprehensive addiction treatment services throughout Western New York with OASAS licensing, 24/7 medical supervision, and evidence-based programming that addresses diverse substance use disorders through professional clinical care and community support.

Western New York's addiction treatment landscape experiences significant enhancement with Niagara Recovery's announcement of comprehensive medical supervision and specialized treatment services at its brand new facility in Newfane. The OASAS-licensed treatment center continues strengthening its position as the region's premier destination for professional addiction help through evidence-based protocols and multidisciplinary care delivery that distinguishes medical-grade treatment from basic recovery programs throughout the Western New York area.

Located at 2600 William Street in the peaceful suburbs of Newfane along Lake Ontario's shoreline, Niagara Recovery has established itself as a first-class treatment facility that combines medical expertise with therapeutic innovation. The center's commitment to 24-hour medical supervision and individualized treatment planning reflects the highest standards of addiction treatment while providing patients with the comprehensive care necessary for successful long-term recovery outcomes.

OASAS Licensing Ensures Professional Treatment Standards

Niagara Recovery maintains dual licensing from the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) for both Medically Supervised Inpatient Withdrawal and Stabilization Services and Inpatient Rehabilitation Services. This comprehensive licensing demonstrates adherence to state requirements while assuring patients that treatment protocols meet professional standards for safety, efficacy, and ethical care delivery-particularly for those seeking professional drug detox services in a medically supervised environment.

The OASAS licensing enables Niagara Recovery to provide specialized drug rehabilitation services that address complex substance use disorders through medically supervised detoxification and structured rehabilitation programming. This regulatory approval validates the facility's capability to deliver high-quality treatment while maintaining compliance with state oversight requirements that protect patient safety and treatment effectiveness.

Dual licensing status distinguishes Niagara Recovery among Western New York treatment providers by demonstrating the capability to address both acute detoxification needs and longer-term rehabilitation requirements within a single facility. This comprehensive approach eliminates transfer complications while ensuring continuity of care that supports optimal patient outcomes throughout the recovery process.

The facility's commitment to regulatory compliance extends beyond basic licensing requirements to include HIPAA privacy protections and evidence-based treatment protocols that reflect current best practices in addiction medicine. This dedication to professional standards provides patients with confidence that treatment decisions are based on medical evidence rather than outdated or unproven approaches.

Medical Team Provides Expert Clinical Leadership

Niagara Recovery operates under the clinical leadership of Dr. Harnath Clerk as Medical Director, supported by Executive Director Kathleen Vogt, BSN, RN, and a comprehensive medical team including Nurse Practitioner Jessica Kostrewa and Physician Assistant David Parrsons. This experienced clinical leadership ensures that drug rehabilitation services meet medical standards while providing patients with expert care throughout their treatment journey.

The medical team's expertise encompasses addiction medicine, psychiatric evaluation, and medication management that addresses both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Clinical Supervisor Lance Tlustos provides additional oversight that ensures therapeutic programming meets professional standards while supporting individual patient needs through personalized treatment planning and ongoing assessment.

Medical supervision includes a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation within 24 hours of admission, enabling early identification of mental health issues that require specialized attention during treatment. This dual-diagnosis approach recognizes that successful addiction treatment requires addressing underlying psychological factors that contribute to substance use patterns and relapse risk.

The nursing staff provides around-the-clock monitoring and medication management that ensures patient safety during detoxification while supporting comfort and medical stability throughout the treatment process. This continuous medical presence distinguishes professional treatment facilities from programs lacking qualified medical supervision and intervention capabilities.

Evidence-Based Treatment Protocols Address Diverse Addiction Types

Niagara Recovery utilizes evidence-based, multidisciplinary treatment approaches that address alcohol, benzodiazepine, and opioid addictions through specialized detoxification protocols and therapeutic interventions. The facility's drug rehabilitation services encompass medical tapering for alcohol and benzodiazepine withdrawal while providing supervised opioid detoxification with medication-assisted treatment options.

Alcohol detoxification utilizes medically supervised tapering protocols that gradually reduce alcohol levels while managing withdrawal symptoms and preventing dangerous complications. Medical observation ensures patient safety while counseling services address psychological aspects of alcohol dependency that require ongoing therapeutic attention beyond physical detoxification.

Benzodiazepine detoxification follows similar tapering approaches under physician supervision, recognizing that abrupt cessation can create dangerous withdrawal symptoms requiring careful medical management. The facility's expertise in benzodiazepine withdrawal ensures that patients receive safe, gradual reduction protocols that minimize discomfort while preventing medical complications.

Opioid detoxification combines medical supervision with medication-assisted treatment options, including Suboxone, Vivitrol, Sublicaid, and Buprenorphine, that help stabilize patients during withdrawal while reducing cravings and relapse risk. This comprehensive approach to opioid treatment recognizes that medication support often proves essential for successful long-term recovery outcomes.

Comprehensive Programming Includes Group and Individual Therapy

Niagara Recovery provides intensive therapeutic programming that includes 35 hours of group counseling per week, combined with individual therapy sessions that address personal recovery goals and underlying psychological factors contributing to addiction. The addiction support group sessions create community connections while providing peer encouragement and accountability throughout the recovery process.

Group counseling sessions utilize evidence-based therapeutic approaches, including Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), that target negative thinking patterns while developing healthy coping strategies. The addiction support group format enables patients to share experiences and learn from others facing similar challenges while building social connections that support long-term recovery goals.

Individual therapy sessions provide personalized attention that addresses specific trauma, mental health issues, and behavioral patterns that contribute to substance use disorders. Seeking Safety therapy specifically addresses co-occurring PTSD and substance abuse while helping patients develop present-moment awareness and trigger avoidance strategies.

The facility's structured addiction support group programming extends across seven days per week, ensuring consistent therapeutic engagement while building routine and accountability that support recovery maintenance. This intensive approach recognizes that addiction recovery requires comprehensive lifestyle changes that benefit from ongoing therapeutic support and community connection.

Medication-Assisted Treatment Supports Long-Term Recovery

Niagara Recovery offers comprehensive Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) programs that utilize FDA-approved medications to support recovery from opioid and alcohol addiction. The facility's drug rehabilitation services include Suboxone, Vivitrol, Sublicaid, and Buprenorphine, which help stabilize brain chemistry while reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms that often lead to relapse.

MAT protocols combine medication management with counseling and behavioral therapy that address psychological aspects of addiction while providing medical support for physical dependency issues. This integrated approach recognizes that addiction involves both physical and psychological components that require comprehensive treatment strategies for optimal outcomes.

Medical supervision ensures that MAT medications are prescribed and monitored appropriately while adjusting dosages based on individual patient response and recovery progress. The facility's expertise in medication management prevents complications while optimizing therapeutic benefits that support long-term recovery success.

Patient education regarding MAT includes information about medication effects, potential side effects, and the role of medication in comprehensive recovery planning. This educational approach helps patients make informed decisions about treatment options while understanding how medication support fits within broader recovery strategies and goals.

Aftercare Planning Begins on Day One

Niagara Recovery initiates comprehensive aftercare planning from the first day of admission, recognizing that residential treatment represents only the initial phase of long-term recovery. The facility's discharge planning process creates customized transition strategies that connect patients with ongoing drug rehabilitation services and community support resources throughout Western New York.

Aftercare planning includes identification of outpatient therapy providers, support groups, and medical professionals who can continue treatment after residential discharge. This coordinated approach ensures continuity of care while preventing treatment gaps that often contribute to relapse risk during the vulnerable transition period following residential treatment.

The facility's follow-up assessment protocols include post-discharge contact and progress monitoring that help identify challenges early while providing ongoing support and resource connections. This extended care approach demonstrates commitment to long-term patient success rather than simply completing residential treatment requirements.

Discharge planning also addresses practical concerns, including housing, employment, and family relationships that affect recovery stability. Comprehensive planning recognizes that successful recovery requires addressing multiple life areas that influence ongoing sobriety and personal well-being beyond substance use issues alone.

Niagara Recovery continues serving Western New York communities through its commitment to medical excellence, evidence-based treatment, and comprehensive care coordination that addresses diverse addiction treatment needs. Patients seeking professional addiction treatment can contact the facility at (716) 203-8000 for an intake consultation and admission assessment that reflects the center's dedication to individualized care and successful recovery outcomes.