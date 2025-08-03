Alpha Dhabi Posts 23% Surge In H1 Revenue Eyes Long-Term Expansion

Alpha Dhabi Holding, one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the Middle East and North Africa region, recorded revenue of Dh35.9 billion for the six-month period, up 23 per cent year-on-year.

Supported by strong performances across its core verticals, the healthy results underscore the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed company's ability to sustain growth through a diversified and future-focused investment portfolio.

Adjusted Ebidta rose 34 per cent to Dh8.7 billion, reflecting efficiency gains and growth momentum in strategic sectors, Alpha Dhabi said in a statement.

The group's financial position remains solid, with total assets of Dh198.4 billion and equity of Dh98.1 billion. Net profit stood at Dh6.6 billion, broadly in line with the same period in 2024, despite lower non-recurring accounting gains due to fluctuations in the fair market value of certain listed portfolio companies. This performance reflects Alpha Dhabi's disciplined investment approach and its ability to generate sustainable shareholder value while advancing its vision for 2030, which emphasises innovation, strategic expansion, and socio-economic impact.

Revenue contributions in the first half were well spread across its portfolio: industrial activities generated Dh13.4 billion, real estate Dh12.8 billion, construction Dh6 billion, and services and other segments Dh3.7 billion. The group's strategy of building scale, creating synergies, and enabling innovation is translating into tangible results, while its increasingly global footprint is also contributing to growth, with Dh4.6 billion in revenue generated from outside the UAE by its portfolio companies.

Chairman Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi said Alpha Dhabi remains focused on building a resilient, future-ready economy for the UAE.“Innovation and sustainable growth remain the cornerstones of our foundation as we invest with purpose, offering investors access to a diverse range of premium assets that matter to Abu Dhabi's economy,” he said.

Managing Director and Group CEO Eng. Hamad Al Ameri added that growth remains the company's top priority across revenue, acquisitions, profitability, capabilities, innovation, and market impact.“We are well positioned to build on this momentum throughout the rest of 2025 and beyond,” he said.

The group's performance is also reflected in market recognition. In the Forbes Top 100 Listed Companies in the Middle East 2025, Alpha Dhabi ranked 14th, alongside four of its portfolio companies - Aldar Properties (30th), PureHealth (44th), NMDC Group (48th) and NMDC Energy (82nd). These accolades underscore the strategic importance of Alpha Dhabi's investments in shaping the UAE's regional economic influence. The company also received the Sharjah Excellence Award 2024, while PureHealth was named the UAE's Most Valuable Healthcare Brand by Brand Finance. NMDC Energy received The ICV Excellence Award for semi-governmental manufacturers at the Make it in Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi.

The group's subsidiaries have been active in expanding their market positions. Aldar Properties advanced its presence in Abu Dhabi's real estate sector with strategic acquisitions, including premium warehousing and light industrial real estate in the Al Dhafra region, and unveiled a Dh40 billion masterplan for Fahid Island, positioning it as a new landmark destination. The company also announced a partnership with Hilton to launch Abu Dhabi's first Waldorf Astoria Residences on Yas Island.

In the industrial sector, Trojan General Contracting and Samsung C&T began work on a 1,000-megawatt open-cycle gas turbine power plant in Al Dhafra, supporting the UAE's energy needs and aligning with its Artificial Intelligence strategy. PureHealth expanded its insurance arm Daman into the property and casualty segment and partnered with Cincinnati Children's Hospital to bring world-class paediatric care to Abu Dhabi. NMDC Energy strengthened its Saudi market presence by extending a long-term agreement with Aramco and signed a memorandum with Al Gharbia to boost domestic pipe production capacity.

Alpha Dhabi has also been active in fostering innovation in the energy sector, supporting the Enersol initiative to identify the best AI-driven energy technology start-ups, backed in partnership with Adnoc Drilling and C3 - Companies Creating Change. In hospitality, ADMO Lifestyle Holding, part of the group, expanded into high-end luxury through its partnership with Red Sea Global to launch the Nammos Resort AMAALA in Saudi Arabia and increased its stake in Lebanese fine dining brand Em Sherif.

Established in 2013, Alpha Dhabi Holding has grown into a diversified investment powerhouse with more than 250 businesses across healthcare, renewable energy, petrochemicals, real estate, construction, and hospitality. Employing over 95,000 people, it is a major contributor to the UAE economy and remains committed to driving long-term value through targeted investments, innovation, and diversification.