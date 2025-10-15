US Weapons Deliveries To Ukraine Going According To Schedule Shmyhal
"The United States, of course, is supplying Ukraine with all the necessary equipment that we prioritized under the so-called PURL project," he said.Read also: Ukraine needs to raise $60B for defense next year – Shmyhal
Shmyhal stressed that Ukraine is working very closely with its American allies, but today the financial burden and payment for U.S. weapons have been assumed by European and non-European partners.
"We are moving strictly according to schedule – the August, September, and October PURL packages, meaning procurement and delivery of all critically necessary and unique American weapons to Ukraine, are being adhered to, and logistics is being adhered to. Today, we also received new announcements of partner participation in the PURL project. In other words, we understand that by the end of this year, we will continue moving on schedule with the deliveries of American weapons," Shmyhal said.
The 31st meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place at NATO headquarters in Brussels on October 15.
Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook
