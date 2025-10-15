Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Holds Discussions At German Parliamentary Society (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, held a meeting with distinguished reps of Government, Bundestag, think tanks, and leading media at the German Parliamentary Society, Trend reports.

Hajiyev shared about the meeting in a post on his official X page.

"Engaging discussion today at the German Parliamentary Society with distinguished reps of Government, Bundestag, think tanks, and leading media. We discussed Azerbaijan's pivotal role in fostering peace, stability, and connectivity amid evolving regional and global dynamics," he wrote.