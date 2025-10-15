Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky, Mitsotakis Discuss US Gas Supplies To Ukraine

2025-10-15 07:06:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky said this in his nightly video address .

"I spoke with the Prime Minister of Greece. I thanked him for his support, and we can take some significant steps together to strengthen our resilience. Among other things, we discussed opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector – including the possibility of supplying American gas. We agreed to meet with the Prime Minister and work through all the details," Zelensky said.

By the end of 2025, the total volume of American liquefied natural gas (LNG) scheduled to arrive in Ukraine will amount to 500 million cubic meters.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

