Chronicles Of Victory: October 16, 2020
The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 20th day of the Second Karabakh War:
- President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by the Haber TV channel.
- "Azerbaijan's glorious Army has liberated Khirmanjig, Aghbulag and Akhullu villages of Khojavend district. Long live Azerbaijan's Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.
- The artillery battery belonging to the Armenian armed forces was destroyed, and the deputy commander of the forces regiment was injured. A list of the equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces destroyed at night was disclosed.
- The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reported that 47 civilians were killed and 222 injured as a result of shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian armed forces.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared footage from villages of the Khojavend district of Azerbaijan, which were liberated from the Armenian occupation.
- The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire, continued shelling the territories of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.
- The Armenian armed forces launched a missile strike on the territory of the Ordubad district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.
- The Armenian side bombarded a cemetery in Ahmadaghalilar village, Aghdam district.
- The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry shared new footage from the liberated Hadrut settlement.
- The state flag of Azerbaijan was raised above the border outposts liberated from Armenian occupation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment