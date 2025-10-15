Sheikha Moza Marks HEC Paris, Doha's 15-Year Milestone In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, today attended the 15th anniversary celebration of HEC Paris, Doha, a Qatar Foundation partner university, at a landmark event at the iconic Museum of Islamic Art.

The celebration was also attended by Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, in addition to the leadership team of HEC Paris as well as other distinguished guests, alumni, faculty, and partners.

Marking the occasion, Her Highness said:“Today we celebrate 15 years of a thriving partnership between Qatar Foundation and HEC Paris in Doha – a collaboration established in line with QF's vision to foster an ecosystem of innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship. That vision is now being realized through the impactful contributions of HEC Paris in Doha alumni, who are driving economic transformation and meaningful societal progress across Qatar and the region.”

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind, an alumna of HEC Paris, Doha, said:“Over the past 15 years, HEC Paris, Doha has played a transformational role in advancing Qatar's vision for a knowledge-based economy. The presence of this world-renowned business school in Qatar has strengthened the nation's position as a regional hub for executive education and innovation.

“Through its collaborations with local institutions, and its focus on developing entrepreneurial talent, HEC Paris, Doha has been instrumental in supporting national priorities such as human capital development, sustainability, and economic diversification.

“By empowering entrepreneurs and leaders with world-class education, HEC Paris, Doha has contributed immensely to the diversification and growth of Qatar's workforce while making an invaluable contribution to capacity-building and knowledge generation across the region's business landscape. We are proud to celebrate this milestone for a valued and longstanding partner in education, and look forward to continuing to cultivate excellence in education, innovation, and leadership for future generations together.”

During the event, HEC Paris, Doha unveiled its new motto,“Dare the Impossible”, reflecting its ambition to inspire leadership, innovation, and transformative impact.

A centerpiece of the evening was the debut of 'Innovation Majlises': six creative showcases highlighting alumni-led ventures that reflected HEC Paris, Doha's entrepreneurial spirit, and the transformative impact of its graduates on Qatar's business landscape.

Since 2010, HEC Paris, Doha has enrolled more than 1,500 professionals, 41 percent of whom are women and 53 percent of whom are Qatari, and delivered 181 customized programs to over 5,000 executives across Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Oman.

Beyond academic programs, HEC Paris, Doha has strengthened Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem through initiatives like the Business Research Lab and the creation of case studies on sustainability, digital transformation, and diversity. It has also published a comprehensive entrepreneurship guidebook to empower the next generation of innovators. Today, its alumni hold leadership positions in ministries, boardrooms, and entrepreneurial ventures, advancing Qatar's development.

Professor Éloïc Peyrache, Dean of HEC Paris, reflected on the business school's journey in the region, saying:“When Qatar Foundation invited us to establish a campus in Doha, it opened a new chapter for HEC Paris – one shaped by the Middle East's extraordinary transformation. Since then, our Doha campus has been offering world-class executive education and building bridges between Europe and the Gulf. Today, we are proud of the impact we have achieved together, and excited for what lies ahead.”

Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris, Doha, paid tribute to the enduring partnership with Qatar Foundation:“For 15 years, HEC Paris and Qatar Foundation have worked together to develop leaders who create lasting impact. This partnership is built on shared values and a deep belief in education as a force for progress. Our graduates lead with purpose and contribute to building a more just, sustainable, and innovative world. Let us continue to pay this legacy forward - one leader at a time.”