Jordanian Delegation Visits Germany's Bavaria To Explore Advanced Waste Management And Recycling Practices

Amman, Oct. 15 (Petra) A Jordanian delegation headed by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Environment Omar Arabiyat visited the German state of Bavaria from October 12 to 17 to review the latest German practices in waste management and recycling. The visit also included an official delegation from Egypt and representatives from the public and private sectors.The Jordanian delegation began its program with an official meeting attended by representatives from Bavaria's Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development, and Energy, and Bayern International. In her welcoming remarks, Katja Krause, Senior Manager of Delegation Trips and Visits Programs at Bayern International, commended the cooperation between Jordan, Egypt, and Germany in environmental development. Miranda Losel from the Bavarian ministry presented an overview of economic relations and cooperation in sustainable development and environmental innovation.Arabiyat emphasized during the meeting that waste management has become a key pillar of sustainable development. He noted that the Ministry of Environment has, over the past years, advanced the legislative and regulatory framework for waste management through the Framework Law No. (16) of 2020, along with related regulations, bylaws, and guidelines.He added that the ministry is committed to promoting a circular economy and strengthening public-private partnerships through projects and programs focused on transparency, data management, and investment in sustainable environmental solutions. Arabiyat stressed the importance of collective responsibility across all sectors to achieve cleaner cities and a sustainable green economy.The visit also included field tours to several industrial facilities and waste management and recycling sites. The Jordanian and Egyptian delegations reviewed advanced German technologies in sorting and processing municipal solid waste, as well as Germany's experience in resource and energy recovery from waste. They also examined engineered sanitary landfills managed in accordance with European environmental standards.Discussions during the visit focused on future cooperation opportunities between Jordan, Egypt, and Bavaria in developing integrated waste management infrastructure, encouraging investment in recycling and resource recovery facilities, and advancing the circular economy to support sustainable development goals in the region.