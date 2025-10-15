Stefanchuk Delivers List Of Ukraine's Defense Needs To Starmer

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk announced this on his Facebook page.

"I held a substantive meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Keir Starmer, in London. Our dialogue was candid and focused – we concentrated on further supporting Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing attacks on civilian cities and energy infrastructure. I delivered to the Prime Minister an updated list of Ukraine's urgent defense needs," Stefanchuk said.

He stressed that Russia is deliberately waging terror against civilians, attempting to disrupt lives and deprive Ukrainians of heat and electricity ahead of winter.

"The only response to this evil is strength and the solidarity of the democratic world. That is why Ukraine needs additional air defense systems, missiles, anti-drone measures, and critical infrastructure protection," Stefanchuk said.

Economic pressure on Russia having effect, must be strengthened – Starmer

He also added: "We agreed that a just peace is possible only through maximum pressure on the aggressor. Sanctions policy must become even tougher, and all schemes to circumvent restrictions must be eliminated."

He also noted that both sides had discussed the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit.

"The aggressor must compensate for the damage caused and bear financial responsibility for the war," Stefanchuk said.

An important topic of the meeting was the return of illegally deported Ukrainian children.

"The United Kingdom is an active participant in the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, and we are grateful for its principled stance and leadership in this area," Stefanchuk said.

"Ukraine and the UK are already linked by the One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement, which came into force today. It strengthens political trust between our countries and lays the foundation for decades of cooperation in defense, economy, security, energy, and reconstruction," he added.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook