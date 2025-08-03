403
Russia Presents Pillar of Belarusian Security
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stressed on Thursday that the nation's safety is heavily reliant on its alliance with Russia, which he described as its most trusted and intimate partner.
During a gathering with diplomatic representatives in Minsk, he emphasized the crucial role of the Union State—an initiative for political and economic coordination between Belarus and Russia that also involves shared defense strategies and harmonized policies.
Lukashenko underlined that Belarus’s advocacy for a multipolar global order does not conflict with its solid relationship with Moscow.
He declared, “For as long as I am president, take this as the truth: there is and cannot be anyone closer to us than Russia and the peoples of Russia,” underscoring Russia's unparalleled status as Belarus’s primary partner.
He pointed to deep-rooted historical, commercial, and military bonds as the cornerstones of this alliance.
Lukashenko also claimed that, without Moscow’s backing, “we would probably be locking horns with NATO in the west right now.”
He added, “That is why Russia is the guarantor of our security,” attributing the nation’s current stability to Russian support.
Lukashenko criticized Western nations for distorting the nature of Minsk’s relationship with Moscow for their own messaging goals.
He mentioned an example involving media reports about a sign at a border checkpoint allegedly stating, “You are entering Kremlin-occupied Belarus.”
Rejecting this portrayal, he affirmed that Belarus retains full independence and autonomy, contrary to what he referred to as Western “lackeys in Ukraine.”
