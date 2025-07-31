Mohammad Taha Eshaqi Wins Afghanistan's First-Ever Gold At Asian Wushu Championships

Afghanistan teenager Mohammad Taha Eshaqi has made history, winning Afghanistan's first-ever gold medal at the Asian Junior and Youth Wushu Championships in Shanghai, China.

Eshaqi claimed the gold in the Taolu – Tai Chi Jian category, outperforming top athletes from across Asia with a flawless routine that stunned judges and spectators alike.

Earlier in the competition, Eshaqi also secured a silver medal in the Tai Chi Quan form, further cementing his status as one of Afghanistan's brightest young athletes.

In the Sanda (combat) division, Ahmad Nawid Akbari added to Afghanistan's medal tally by earning a bronze medal in the 52kg category after defeating a Turkmen opponent.

Afghanistan's Wushu team competed with seven members - five athletes and two federation officials - in both the Taolu (form) and Sanda (combat) events.

The championships, held from July 23 to July 30, brought together the continent's most promising athletes, and for the first time, Afghanistan stood at the top of the podium.

Afghanistan finished the event with three medals - one gold, one silver, and one bronze - an unprecedented achievement for the nation on the Asian Wushu stage.

Eshaqi's historic gold not only represents a personal triumph but also ignites hope and pride, inspiring a new generation of athletes across Afghanistan to dream bigger.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram