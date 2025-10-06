PM Modi Condemns Attack On CJI BR Gavai, Hails His Calm, Commitment To Values Of Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai, at the Supreme Court premises on Monday. Speaking to Justice Gavai, PM Modi expressed his outrage, stating such acts are unacceptable in society. He also appreciated the Chief Justice's calm and composure, highlighting his dedication to justice and upholding the Constitution.

In his X post, the PM wrote, "Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution."

Lawyer's attempt to attack CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court

In the shocking incident, a lawyer attempted to throw an object at BR Gavai inside Court Room 1 of the Supreme Court of India. Security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the attacker out, preventing any harm.

During the post-lunch session of a hearing on the Lord Vishnu idol matter, CJI Gavai had advised a petitioner seeking restoration of the idol to approach the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), noting that the temple is a protected monument. The CJI clarified that he respects all religions, addressing reactions on social media.

Investigation underway

Senior police officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of New Delhi and the DCP of the Supreme Court, are questioning the lawyer. According to sources, the attacker shouted, 'Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan' while being escorted out. He was reportedly in full uniform, carrying a bag and a rolled-up bundle of papers.

Apology to co-judge

Advocate Anas Tanwir, present in the courtroom, confirmed that the lawyer apologised to Justice K. Vinod Chandran, who was seated beside CJI Gavai, stating that the attack was intended only for the Chief Justice.

Reaction from legal community

Advocate Rohit Pandey, former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), strongly condemned the act.“If a lawyer attempted an assault inside the courtroom, it is a serious matter. Immediate action must be taken,” he said. Pandey noted that the incident was reportedly linked to a comment made by the CJI regarding Lord Vishnu.

Support from Solicitor General

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, present in the court, defended CJI Gavai, highlighting that he has personally known the Chief Justice for ten years and is aware of his visits to all religious places. Mehta added that social media often exaggerates such incidents.

