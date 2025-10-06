Ukrainian Schools Abroad Help Children Preserve National Identity Ambassador
"School is the beginning, the starting point for any person. It shapes the understanding of who you are and what your place in the world is. It gives coordinates and a sense of how a child – and later an adult – should feel in life. For children abroad, especially those whose parents are of different nationalities, it is very important to know that alongside the identity of their country of residence, they also have Ukrainian roots," he said.
"Here in Turkey, such children are a 'bridge' of friendship between our countries. They represent potential for developing partnership and good-neighborly relations between Ukraine and Turkey. As a state, we must help them in this – to support their bilingualism and biculturalism," Dzhelyal said.
Read also: Erdogan says Turkey is developing roadmaps to achieve peace in Ukraine and will not stop on this path
The diplomat also expressed the view that the possibility of dual citizenship would allow these children to feel more confident.
"I am sure we will reach a situation where these children will formally be able to be both citizens of Ukraine and citizens of Turkey, because the world is moving in this direction and they should feel free in both of their countries," he said.
The new academic year at the Ukrainian Saturday School in Ankara, which operates under the Ukrainian Union in Ankara, began on October 4. Enrollment is open for two age groups: children aged 3-5 and those aged 6 and older.
Photos: Olga Budnyk / Ukrinform
More Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment