HIVE Stock Hits 11-Month High After Bitcoin Output More Than Doubles Since Last Year

Shares of crypto miner Hive Digital (HIVE) rose nearly 25% in morning trade, hitting an 11-month high, after the company announced its Bitcoin (BTC) production rate more than doubled annually in September.

HIVE's stock hit a high of $5.54 on Monday morning. The last time it hit this level was in November 2024. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company trended higher within 'bullish' territory, as chatter rose to 'high' levels from 'normal' over the past day. HIVE's stock was the third highest trending ticker on the platform at the time of writing.

The company produced 267 BTC in September, representing an 8% increase from 247 BTC in August 2025 and a 138% increase from 112 BTC in September 2024. Hive's average daily production reached nine BTC per day.

Its mining fleet operated with an average hashrate of 19.4 exahash per second (EH/s), peaking at 21.7 EH/s, and achieved fleet efficiency of 18 joules per terahash (J/TH). The output translated to 13.8 BTC per EH/s.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: BNB Hits All-Time High, Leads Altcoin Rally After Bitcoin's Weekend Surge Lifts Crypto Market To Record

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.