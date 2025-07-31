UN Urges Action Over High Costs At COP30 Summit

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Concerns over the soaring costs of accommodations for the COP30 climate summit have led the United Nations to call for urgent talks. Held in Brazil later this year, the event's sky-high prices threaten to exclude delegates from poorer nations, raising alarms within the international community about equity and accessibility at the high-profile climate negotiations.

The meeting, convened by the UN's climate office, was prompted by reports from various delegates who warned that the prices for lodging in the host city, which will be hosting thousands of diplomats, scientists, and activists, are unaffordable for many smaller nations. At the heart of the issue is the scarcity of affordable lodging options, with many hotels and rental services significantly inflating their prices in anticipation of the summit's influx of visitors.

The event, set to take place in the city of Belém, is expected to attract attendees from around the world. However, the escalating costs are causing significant unease, particularly among those from low-income countries who have struggled in the past to secure funding to participate in major climate negotiations. While the United Nations has endeavored to make COP summits more inclusive, the rising prices could become a major barrier for a number of vulnerable nations that are already dealing with the effects of climate change.

The accommodation crisis highlights broader concerns about the financial accessibility of major international summits, with some representatives calling for governments and private sponsors to step in to help cover costs. Some countries have already begun to explore alternative means of hosting their delegates, such as securing government-subsidized lodging or negotiating special deals with local hotels.

Beyond the accommodation issues, the broader logistical and financial challenges of the summit also point to a growing divide between wealthier and poorer nations. Experts argue that for climate talks to be truly effective, they must remain accessible to all participants, particularly those from developing countries that are often the most affected by climate change but have the least resources to contribute to mitigation and adaptation efforts.

With the summit less than six months away, pressure is mounting on the UN to address these concerns quickly. Several influential countries, including major contributors to the climate funding pool, have voiced their support for urgent solutions. However, negotiations over how to make the event more accessible have not yet resulted in concrete outcomes.

While the UN has confirmed that it is exploring options for reducing accommodation costs, including seeking out more affordable lodging options and increasing the availability of subsidized accommodations, the clock is ticking. Climate experts have warned that without swift action, the event could be dominated by delegates from wealthier nations, further undermining the global nature of the climate dialogue.

At the heart of the dispute lies the question of whether the UN should impose more regulation on pricing for large international summits to ensure equitable participation. Some have called for a limit on how much accommodations can be charged during these major global events, while others advocate for greater transparency and accountability in the pricing mechanisms that drive costs up during such high-profile gatherings.

Despite these calls for action, some voices within the hospitality industry have argued that the higher accommodation prices are driven by basic market forces. The influx of visitors to Belém, they say, creates an artificial scarcity of available rooms, forcing prices up. Critics of this view, however, contend that hotels and rental services should have a social responsibility to ensure the affordability of such events, particularly when it concerns climate talks, which aim to address global issues impacting vulnerable communities.

