GK8 By Galaxy Expands Secure Institutional Access To Solana Defi Protocols

NEW YORK, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - GK8 by Galaxy, a leading institutional-grade digital asset custody platform, is expanding its secure decentralized finance (DeFi) access to include the Solana blockchain. Financial institutions and crypto funds can now securely interact with Solana-based decentralized finance protocols, such as Orca, Radium and Jupiter, using GK8's trusted, policy-controlled infrastructure already widely used for Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible (EVM) chains.

As DeFi becomes a vital component of institutional digital asset strategies, demand for access to Solana's high-speed, low-cost ecosystem continues to grow. GK8 meets this need by offering a seamless, compliant, and secure way to engage with Solana DeFi applications, without relying on third-party wallets or having to give up governance controls.

"Crypto funds are diving deeper into DeFi – not just for yield, but as part of their core trading and investment operations," said Lior Lamesh, Co-Founder & CEO at GK8 by Galaxy. "With Solana DeFi now available through GK8, our clients can act on new opportunities without compromising on usability, security, or compliance."

Seamless DeFi Access Across Solana and All Major Chains

GK8's DeFi integration allows institutional users to:



Transact directly with Solana and EVM-based protocols via MetaMask and WalletConnect



Maintain full control while interacting with DeFi from GK8-managed uMPC (Unlimited Multi-Party Computation) wallets



Enforce internal governance policies, including transaction- and role-based permissions, and multi-step approvals



Initiate trades, swaps, and liquidity activity directly from GK8 managed accounts

Achieve unmatched performance, with up to 7,500 signatures per second

All DeFi activity, including on Solana, is routed through GK8's proprietary uMPC framework, ensuring institutional-grade security and compliance with internal policies.

Built for Institutional Scale

From OTC desks and asset managers to crypto funds and regulated financial institutions, GK8 empowers clients to tap into DeFi across multiple ecosystems, using their own infrastructure, with no fragmented tooling or vendor risk.

Schedule a demo to explore institutional access to Solana DeFi with GK8: solana-defi

About GK8 by Galaxy

GK8, a Galaxy (Nasdaq: GLXY ) company, provides reliable and comprehensive self-custody technology for digital assets, enabling regulated self-custody, digital asset management, and token issuance. With its patented Impenetrable Vault and uMPC technology, GK8 empowers traditional financial institutions and crypto-native companies worldwide with the tools they need to navigate the digital asset economy with confidence. In a market where trust is an institution's most valuable asset, GK8 protects the institution's reputation by setting the highest standard for digital asset custody, paving the way for the mass adoption of digital assets. For more information, please visit .

Disclaimers and Additional Information



Nasdaq has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements relate to the Tokenization Wizard launch and opportunities. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", "seeks" or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control. The forward-looking statements are subject to the risks regarding the product and launch. Factors that could cause outcomes to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to global developments, a delay or failure in the ability to launch and changes in applicable law or regulation. Readers are cautioned that such risk factors, unc ertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release. The forward-looking statements in this release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE GK8

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED