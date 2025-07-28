Al Rasikhoon Real Estate Unveils 'Rawdat Al Sidir' Land Development In Sharjah, 3-Day Sales Exhibition

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah – In a ceremony graced by His Excellency Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, the Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Al Rasikhoon Real Estate announced the launch of its latest landmark development in Sharjah, Rawdat Al Sidir, and the commencement of sales for residential, commercial and industrial land plots within the master plan of the project, which spans a total area of 8.5 million square feet. This strategic unveiling reflects the company's broader vision to create integrated, thoughtfully planned communities that blend residential comfort with commercial opportunity.

The announcement came during a high-profile event held on Sunday, July 27 at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre. The gathering brought together senior officials, real estate professionals, and a host of investors and industry leaders. Welcoming attendees, the opening remarks underscored Sharjah's appeal as a strategic investment hub, renowned for its modern infrastructure, balanced urban planning, and forward-thinking economic policies rooted in sustainability.

Rawdat Al Sidir is located in a prime growth location in Sharjah, with direct access to Al Qasimia and Khor Fakkan roads, and just minutes from Al Dhaid Road, Khalid Bin Sultan City, and the future Etihad Rail network. Its location not only connects emerging urban centers but also positions it as a compelling destination for both end-users and investors.

The master plan encompasses residential, commercial, and mixed-use land plots, including: Residential plots (permitted: Ground + 2), Residential-commercial, residential-investment plots, and commercial office plots (permitted: Ground + Mezzanine + 3). The plot sizes range from 270 to 1,080 square meters, offering a flexible canvas for developers and individual buyers. The planning allows for diverse property types, enabling tailor-made development that supports the lifestyle of future residents and the growth of businesses.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated:“Rawdat Al Sidir represents a valuable investment opportunity aligned with Sharjah's evolving economic direction. It supports our Chamber's mission to empower the real estate sector by nurturing a collaborative environment between public and private sectors, and encouraging high-value developments. This launch further reflects Sharjah's smart urban expansion and growing demand for quality residential and commercial properties.”

He added:“Sharjah continues to be a role model in urban and economic growth under the visionary leadership of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. At the Chamber, we strive to attract pioneering investment projects like Rawdat Al Sidir and support developers through our services, platforms, and initiatives. As it reflects the success of Emirati investors in adopting a responsible developmental mindset, which strengthens Sharjah's position on the real estate investment map as a stable, secure, and attractive environment for capital and future initiatives”.

Khalifa Sultan bin Hareb AlMheiri, the General Manager of Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, emphasized that the project embodies a long-term vision rooted in strategic insight and deep sector expertise. He stated: “We are proud to bring Rawdat Al Sidir to life in Sharjah, given its stimulating regulatory environment, advanced infrastructure, and unlimited official support for the real estate sector, all of which strengthen investor confidence and make Sharjah an ideal destination for launching high-quality projects”.

Commenting on the company's investment philosophy, AlMheiri explained that“Rawdat Al Sidr” embodies a core belief held by the company“Your Land is Gold.” He emphasized that land has always been, and continues to be, one of the most secure and successful investment choices, particularly when paired with strategic planning and a prime location. He continued:“We firmly believe that land is the foundation of all assets. Every new project we launch is a testament to this conviction and reflects our ongoing commitment to being true partners to those who are confidently planning for the future. Our aim is to deliver a real estate product that resonates with the aspirations of families and appeals to investors seeking strong, long-term returns.”

The project will feature essential amenities such as mosques, green spaces, public parks, a medical clinic, and pedestrian-friendly zones with dedicated parking, all tailored to support a high quality of life and contemporary urban lifestyle. The design balances architectural harmony with nature, making Rawdat Al Sidir ideal for families and investors alike.

Following the unveiling, Al Rasikhoon announced an exclusive three-day sales exhibition at Al Jawaher Centre, offering competitive incentives for early investors, including flexible payment plans and special ownership terms. The opening day witnessed strong attendance, underscoring the market's trust in Al Rasikhoon's reputation and track record. Company representatives affirmed that the accompanying exhibition will run throughout the entire promotional period, welcoming daily visits from investors and prospective buyers

As part of the event, a compelling video presentation traced the remarkable journey of Al Rasikhoon Real Estate, spotlighting the company's key achievements since its founding in 2002. The video offered an emotional and inspiring look at the milestones that shaped the company into one of the UAE's foremost real estate developers. It celebrated the enduring partnerships with clients and collaborators who have been instrumental in this journey. The audience lauded the presentation for its exceptional organization and the company's clear, future-focused vision.

With over 23 years of industry expertise, Al Rasikhoon Real Estate has firmly established itself as a leading player in the UAE's real estate sector. The company's impressive portfolio includes major developments such as Madinat Al Saada, Al Bahia, Al Maydan, Al Maha Village, Al Thuraya, and Suhail, as well as distinctive projects in Al Zubair, Wahat Al Tai, and Al Manama. Al Raskhoon has earned a prestigious five-star rating from the Ajman's Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation on three occasions, in addition to numerous awards and recognitions. Known for its ability to transform undeveloped land into vibrant, well-planned communities, the company relies on a skilled team and decades of accumulated knowledge.

Looking to the future, Al Rasikhoon is preparing to unveil a new lineup of high-quality projects in Sharjah and Ajman during the fourth quarter of 2025. These developments are aligned with the company's strategic vision to offer sustainable, value-driven real estate solutions that address evolving market needs while creating long-term value for investors and communities alike. With each new launch, the company continues to diversify its investment offerings and expand its footprint, all while staying true to its guiding principle:“Shaping the future with steady steps.”

Sharjah has emerged as a leading investment destination in the UAE. Given to its strategic location, bridging the country's core with its eastern front. The flexible real estate regulations and a wealth of opportunities for developers and investors make Sharjah an ideal setting for both mid- and long-term projects. In recent years, it has strengthened its reputation as an innovation hub for urban planning, sustainable development, and the knowledge economy, further reinforcing its appeal to capital seeking stability and meaningful, long-term growth.