Portable Oxygen Kits Global Strategic Business Report 2025 Market To Reach $28.6 Billion By 2030 - OEM Collaborations With Healthcare Providers Promote Integrated Care And Equipment Solutions
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2024
|21.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|28.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Portable Oxygen Kits - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders Drives Adoption of Portable Oxygen Kits Expansion of Geriatric Population Base Expands Addressable Market for Home Oxygen Therapy Surge in Post-COVID Recovery Cases Throws the Spotlight on Mobility-Focused Oxygen Delivery Rising Demand for Lightweight and Compact Oxygen Devices Promotes Patient Independence Technological Advancements in Pulse Dose and Continuous Flow Systems Enhance Therapy Flexibility Government Reimbursement Policies Support Wider Access to Home-Based Oxygen Kits Adoption in Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Relief Enhances Market Relevance OEM Collaborations With Healthcare Providers Promote Integrated Care and Equipment Solutions Increased Use in High-Altitude Tourism and Trekking Applications Fuels Niche Demand Growth Focus on Travel-Friendly and FAA-Approved Oxygen Devices Strengthens Airline Mobility Options Growth in Portable Oxygen Concentrators With Rechargeable Batteries Spurs Off-Grid Usage Regulatory Approvals From CE and FDA Drive Global Certification and Safety Standards Elderly Care Facilities and Assisted Living Centers Accelerate Institutional Demand for Oxygen Kits Rising Health Awareness and Early Diagnosis Campaigns Promote Proactive Oxygen Management Retail Availability of Portable Kits Supports Direct-to-Consumer Healthcare Models Surge in Demand for Backup Oxygen Devices Enhances Resilience in Home Medical Setups Adoption in Sports Recovery and Fitness Markets Sparks Interest in Consumer Wellness Applications Advancements in Noise Reduction and Compact Form Factors Improve User Comfort and Discretion Public-Private Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Stimulate Oxygen Therapy Accessibility Market Growth in Emerging Economies Strengthens Focus on Cost-Effective and Durable Solutions
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS | Some of the 43 companies featured in this Portable Oxygen Kits market report
- Air Liquide AVIC Jianghang Beijing North Star Besco Medical Co., LTD CAIRE Inc. (AirSep) Chart Industries (AirSep) Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Foshan Keyhub / Kaiya GCE Group Inogen, Inc. Inova Labs Invacare Corporation Linde plc Nidek Medical Products O2 Concepts LLC Philips Respironics (Philips NV) Precision Medical, Inc. ResMed, Inc. Smith's Medical, Inc. Teijin (Teijin Pharma)
