Universal American School In Dubai Celebrates Record AP Results And Strong Bilingual IBDP Success

Dubai, United Arab Emirates;July 2025: Universal American School (UAS), operated by the Al Futtaim Education Foundation, is celebrating another strong academic year as the Class of 2025 delivers standout results in both the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and Advanced Placement (AP) exams.

This year, the school registered 44 students for the IBDP, double the number from 2024, and achieved results that outperformed global averages across key areas. 5% of students achieved over 40 points, with the top scorer earning 43 points. The average score of 33 points was well above global averages. While 58% of students earned A or B grades in Theory of Knowledge, 42% earned A or B grades in the Extended Essay and 66% gained two additional points from the Core. Notably, 37% of diploma recipients earned a bilingual diploma through Arabic A Language and Literature, English A Language and Literature, and the School-Supported Self-Taught (SSST) programme, one of the highest bilingual diploma achievement rates in school history.

In parallel, UAS students also delivered the school's strongest AP results to date. A record 92 students sat 194 AP exams, the highest number in school history. Of those, 74% scored 3 or higher, including 100% in AP Pre-Calculus and 70% in Human Geography. UAS celebrated 18 exams earning the top score of 5, achieved by 13 different students, including several who earned a 5 in all three of their AP subjects. AP Computer Science A stood out, with 43% of students earning a 5, reflecting their readiness for university-level study. These results highlight the continued growth and academic strength of the AP programme at UAS.

With these impressive outcomes, graduates are now heading to top universities around the world, prepared to take on the next chapter of their academic and personal journeys.

Kevin Loft, School Director of Universal American School, described the results as the culmination of years of effort, intellectual curiosity, and personal growth. He said:“It's a collective accomplishment and a moment of real pride for the entire school.”

Tracey Cummins, Assistant Principal of Universal American School, highlighted the consistency and determination that shaped this year's results:“These outcomes reflect more than just academic strength, they show how sustained effort, day in and day out, leads to success. Behind every result is a network of people teachers who guided, families who supported, and peers who encouraged one another. Achievements like these come from working together.”

Rachel Bartlett, IB Diploma Coordinator at Universal American School, praised the students for their maturity and dedication:“I'm so proud of this group. For two years, they've shown commitment, stayed focused, and supported one another. They've handled every challenge with maturity.”

Philip Berry, Secondary School Principal of Universal American School, added:“These results reflect the long hours, deep thinking, and personal commitment that defined this cohort's approach to their studies. Parents, guardians, and teachers provided ongoing support and encouragement every step of the way. Their dedication helped create the foundation these results now stand on.”

Universal American School continues to provide a rigorous and supportive academic environment where students thrive and are well prepared for future challenges. The Class of 2025 has demonstrated not only academic excellence but also the values and character that define UAS graduates.

About Universal American School:

Universal American School (UAS) is a leading American international school in Dubai offering a dynamic, inclusive education from PreK to Grade 12. Known for its rigorous academic programmes, including the IB Diploma and American curriculum pathways, UAS cultivates global citizens through personalised learning and a strong sense of community.

About Al-Futtaim:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across 18 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of nearly 33,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders-supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.