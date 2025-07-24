403
Nigeria Reports Thirteen Fatalities in Cholera
(MENAFN) At least 13 people have lost their lives and 239 others have been infected as a cholera outbreak intensifies across six districts in Niger state, located in central Nigeria, local officials confirmed.
"The outbreak continues to spread in six areas of the state," stated Ibrahim Ahmed Dangana, the Niger State Commissioner for Primary Health Care, during a press briefing.
To curb the spread, authorities have established dedicated treatment and isolation facilities in each of the impacted districts, he added.
The surge in infections follows Nigeria’s declaration of a "national emergency" on June 26 in response to a sharp nationwide rise in cholera cases.
Cholera is an acute illness triggered by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium, which is commonly spread through tainted food or water. If not promptly treated, it can cause severe dehydration and death.
In Nigeria, the threat is exacerbated by inadequate access to clean drinking water and a strained healthcare system unable to cope with widespread outbreaks.
According to the World Health Organization, Nigeria remains one of the most cholera-affected nations on the African continent. The country is also routinely challenged by recurring epidemics of other infectious diseases, including malaria, typhoid, polio, and mpox.
