Traders Protest In Wana Against Insecurity, Border Closure, Demand Immediate Government Action

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A protest rally was held by the trader community and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the main commercial hub of Wana Bazaar, Lower South Waziristan, against deteriorating law and order, the closure of the Angoor Adda border gate, and concerns over trader safety.

The demonstration saw significant participation from local shopkeepers, the traders' union, and members of the general public, all calling on the government to take immediate and effective action.

Speakers at the rally strongly condemned the recent attack on tribal elder and trade union leader Malik Sardar Ali in Warsak and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators, insisting they be brought to justice without delay.

Chamber of Commerce President Saif-ur-Rehman, addressing the gathering, said the closure of Angoor Adda Gate has crippled cross-border trade, inflicting heavy financial losses on local businesses. He urged the government to fulfill its constitutional and moral responsibility to restore peace and provide full security to the business community.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Wana Tehsil chief, Maulana Naik Muhammad, also spoke at the protest, emphasizing that maintaining law and order is the state's duty. He warned that if the government fails to deliver, the tribal people would be compelled to launch an unending protest movement.

At the conclusion of the protest, participants unanimously warned that if their demands were not taken seriously, they would resort to tougher measures, including sit-ins. The traders further cautioned that if their issues remained unresolved, all business activities in Wana Bazaar would be suspended, holding the government fully accountable for the consequences.

The protesters urged the government to take immediate control of the situation and ensure the safety of the business community so that economic activity in the region could continue without disruption.