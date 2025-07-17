AIIB Set To Present Infrastructure Innovations At UN LLDC3 In Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will organize its exhibition pavilion during the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), set to take place in the Avaza National Tourist Zone from August 4 through 8, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in China.

The announcement was made on July 15 during a meeting in Beijing between AIIB President Jin Liqun and Turkmenistan's Ambassador to China, Parakhat Durdyev. Jin reaffirmed the bank's interest in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan and confirmed its active participation in LLDC3.

Discussions focused on bilateral cooperation and the potential for AIIB to contribute to infrastructure development in Turkmenistan. The Turkmen side also shared insights into the country's foreign policy priorities and its evolving role in regional and international platforms.

The meeting concluded in a warm and constructive atmosphere, with both sides expressing appreciation for the exchange. As a gesture of cultural diplomacy, the Turkmen delegation gifted Jin Liqun and the AIIB library a Chinese-language edition of selected poems by renowned Turkmen poet and thinker Makhtumkuli Fragi.