AIIB Set To Present Infrastructure Innovations At UN LLDC3 In Turkmenistan
The announcement was made on July 15 during a meeting in Beijing between AIIB President Jin Liqun and Turkmenistan's Ambassador to China, Parakhat Durdyev. Jin reaffirmed the bank's interest in expanding cooperation with Turkmenistan and confirmed its active participation in LLDC3.
Discussions focused on bilateral cooperation and the potential for AIIB to contribute to infrastructure development in Turkmenistan. The Turkmen side also shared insights into the country's foreign policy priorities and its evolving role in regional and international platforms.
The meeting concluded in a warm and constructive atmosphere, with both sides expressing appreciation for the exchange. As a gesture of cultural diplomacy, the Turkmen delegation gifted Jin Liqun and the AIIB library a Chinese-language edition of selected poems by renowned Turkmen poet and thinker Makhtumkuli Fragi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment