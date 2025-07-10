403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea’s Prosecutors Probe Defense Ministry Over Marine Death Case
(MENAFN) Prosecutors launched raids on South Korea's Defense Ministry and the presidential National Security Office (NSO) Thursday as part of a growing investigation into the 2023 death of a Marine during a rescue mission, according to local reports.
The operation was carried out by Special Prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon's team amid claims that senior military officials and presidential aides interfered with the initial inquiry into the tragic loss of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun. Chae was tragically swept away in a swollen stream while searching for victims of severe flooding in July 2023, media reported.
Authorities are probing possible interference by former President Yoon Suk Yeol in the investigation surrounding Chae's death.
Military investigators had previously found that Lim Seong-geun, the former commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, along with seven other officers, were accountable for the incident and sought to hand them over to police facing charges including negligent homicide.
The special prosecution team aims to confiscate NSO meeting records that allegedly reveal Yoon's displeasure over the military’s investigative findings, as well as documents detailing the Defense Ministry’s handling of media inquiries about the case.
The operation was carried out by Special Prosecutor Lee Myeong-hyeon's team amid claims that senior military officials and presidential aides interfered with the initial inquiry into the tragic loss of Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun. Chae was tragically swept away in a swollen stream while searching for victims of severe flooding in July 2023, media reported.
Authorities are probing possible interference by former President Yoon Suk Yeol in the investigation surrounding Chae's death.
Military investigators had previously found that Lim Seong-geun, the former commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, along with seven other officers, were accountable for the incident and sought to hand them over to police facing charges including negligent homicide.
The special prosecution team aims to confiscate NSO meeting records that allegedly reveal Yoon's displeasure over the military’s investigative findings, as well as documents detailing the Defense Ministry’s handling of media inquiries about the case.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Bitcoin At The Crossroads: FBS Analysts Look At What's Next
- Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
CommentsNo comment