Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Esofttools Launches Powerful NSF To PST Converter Software For Seamless Lotus Notes To Outlook Migration

2025-07-03 03:05:23
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) eSoftTools, a trusted name in the data recovery and migration software industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest utility-eSoftTools NSF to PST Converter Software. Designed to address the growing demand for efficient and reliable conversion of HCL IBM Lotus Notes NSF files into Outlook PST format, this software offers a user-friendly and professional-grade solution for both individuals and enterprises.

As more organizations transition from Lotus Notes to Microsoft Outlook for better performance, cloud integration, and ease of use, the challenge of migrating mailbox data without data loss or structural compromise becomes critical. eSoftTools NSF to PST Converter bridges this gap by offering an all-in-one tool that enables users to export emails, contacts, calendars, journals, to-do lists, and other mailbox items from NSF files into PST format with just a few clicks.

Key Features of eSoftTools NSF to PST Converter:

Batch Conversion: Convert multiple NSF files to PST at once, ideal for enterprise-level migrations.
Data Integrity Preservation: Retains folder hierarchy, metadata (To, Cc, Bcc, Subject), formatting, and attachments.
Preview Mode: Users can view emails and other items before exporting, allowing selective migration.
Advanced Filters: Date-range and folder filters help streamline the conversion process.
No Outlook Installation Required: Convert NSF files even on systems where MS Outlook is not installed.
Multiple Export Options: Supports export to PST, EML, MSG, HTML, MBOX, Office 365, Gmail, and more.
Wide Compatibility: Works with all versions of Lotus Notes (including HCL Notes 12, 11, 10, etc.) and MS Outlook (Outlook 2021, 2019, 2016, etc.) on Windows OS.

About eSoftTools:
eSoftTools is a globally recognized software development company that delivers advanced data recovery, file conversion, and email migration tools. With a mission to simplify complex data processes for end-users, eSoftTools continuously develops smart and secure software solutions tailored for IT administrators, professionals, and everyday users.

Availability:
The NSF to PST Converter Software is available now on the eSoftTools official website. A free demo version is also offered, allowing users to export up to 25 items per folder before making a purchase.

Product Page:

Contact:
Email:

Company: eSoftTools

User: steave roggers

Email:

Url:


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

