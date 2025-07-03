Bridging India's Cybersecurity Talent Gap: Cloudibn's Expert VA&PT Team
CloudIBN bridges India's cybersecurity talent gap with a skilled VA&PT team, delivering reliable and expert vulnerability assessments and penetration testing.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As India's digital infrastructure expands at breakneck speed, a critical challenge is becoming increasingly clear: a massive cybersecurity talent gap. With over 1 million cybersecurity roles expected to remain unfilled in India by 2025, businesses face a dangerous shortfall in the resources needed to secure their IT environments. Recognizing this urgent need, CloudIBN is stepping in with its world-class VAPT Services, powered by a dedicated team of expert cybersecurity professionals now fully available across India.
CloudIBN's elite VA&PT team-comprising Certified Ethical Hackers, security analysts, infrastructure specialists, and compliance experts-is addressing this gap by offering turnkey security solutions tailored for Indian enterprises. Their goal: help businesses achieve resilience, regulatory compliance, and risk reduction in a climate where threats are constant, and local talent is scarce.
The Growing Demand for VA & PT Services in India
As India digitises, so do the risks. With more organisations adopting cloud services, mobile platforms, e-commerce infrastructure, and IoT networks, cyberattack surfaces are rapidly expanding.
VA & PT Services (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) have become essential-not optional-for identifying exploitable weaknesses in systems and networks before malicious actors strike.
1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): Discovers system and app weaknesses
2. Penetration Testing (PT): Simulates real-world attacks to test defenses
CloudIBN's expert-led VA & PT Audit Services go beyond checklists-they simulate real adversaries, offering deep insights and precise remediation.
Need Security Experts Fast? CloudIBN, Has You Covered. Let CloudIBN's expert VA&PT team act as your cybersecurity arm:
India's Cybersecurity Talent Crisis: A Strategic Risk
Despite being one of the world's leading IT economies, India faces a stark shortfall in cybersecurity skills. A recent NASSCOM report estimated:
1. Only 1 in 5 cybersecurity jobs are filled in India
2. 70% of Indian enterprises lack dedicated penetration testers
3. RBI, SEBI, and CERT-In mandates are unmet in many sectors due to talent limitations
CloudIBN's solution? Deploy a battle-tested VA&PT team on the ground, ready to support organizations that cannot afford to build internal security teams.
Meet CloudIBN's VA&PT Team: Expertise Across Every Layer
CloudIBN's expert team is globally certified and locally experienced. Each member specializes in key domains to deliver 360° protection:
1. Certified Ethical Hackers (CEH) & OSCPs – Offensive security specialists
2. Network Security Engineers – Focused on firewalls, VPNs, and configurations
3. Cloud Security Analysts – Experts in AWS, Azure, GCP misconfiguration risks
4. Compliance Auditors – Translate VAPT findings into actionable regulatory reporting
DevSecOps Specialists – Align testing with CI/CD pipelines
Together, they provide end-to-end VA & PT Audit Services aligned with India's diverse industries and regulatory frameworks.
Don't Build a Team. Hire a Proven One. Stop searching for cybersecurity talent-CloudIBN brings it to you:
Where CloudIBN's VA&PT Experts Deliver the Greatest Value
1. Banking & Finance
-Adherence to RBI's Cyber Security Framework
-Mobile app pentesting, UPI and API hardening
2. Healthcare
-Medical records protection, IoMT testing
-HIPAA and DISHA compliance audits
3. Manufacturing
-OT security assessments, SCADA/ICS testing
-Risk reduction for Industry 4.0 systems
4. E-commerce
-Full-stack testing (frontend to backend)
-Secure payments and third-party integrations
5. SaaS & Startups
-Agile security testing with cloud-native strategies
-DevSecOps integration and zero-trust assessments
CloudIBN's Unique Approach to VA&PT in India
CloudIBN follows a 7-phase methodology for each engagement:
1. Scoping & Discovery
2. Asset Mapping
3. Automated and Manual VA
4. Advanced Penetration Testing
5. Threat Simulation & Exploitation
6. Detailed Reporting with Proof-of-Concepts
7. Remediation and Regulatory Guidance
All testing is done with zero disruption to business operations, ensuring clients maintain uptime while enhancing security. Reports include executive summaries, CVSS scoring, technical deep-dives, and compliance alignment (e.g., PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, CERT-In).
Why CloudIBN's VA & PT Services Are India-Ready
1. Local-language support across regions
2. India-specific threat intelligence
3. Affordable, scalable services for SMBs and enterprises
4. Continuous testing options (monthly, quarterly)
5. Built for cloud-native, on-premise, hybrid, and mobile environments
Whether you're an MNC in Gurugram, a hospital in Kochi, or a logistics firm in Indore-CloudIBN provides expertise that fits your business model and regulatory environment.
VA & PT Audit Services That Go Beyond Testing
CloudIBN doesn't just provide vulnerability data-they provide resolutions.
Clients receive:
1. Post-test workshops for IT teams
2. Remediation support with 1-on-1 analyst guidance
3. Board-level summaries to aid executive decisions
4. Regulatory defense documentation to pass audits smoothly
CloudIBN is Solving India's Cyber Talent Crisis-One Business at a Time. India's growth as a digital superpower cannot succeed without addressing its cybersecurity resource gap. With its expert VA&PT team, CloudIBN brings much-needed relief to organisations struggling to recruit, train, and manage in-house cybersecurity talent. By offering flexible, scalable, and industry-specific VAPT Audit Services , CloudIBN becomes more than a service provider-it becomes your strategic defense partner.
About CloudIBN
Founded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide
