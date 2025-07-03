Bridging India's Cybersecurity Talent Gap: Cloudibn's Expert VA&PT Team

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

CloudIBN bridges India's cybersecurity talent gap with a skilled VA&PT team, delivering reliable and expert vulnerability assessments and penetration testing.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As India's digital infrastructure expands at breakneck speed, a critical challenge is becoming increasingly clear: a massive cybersecurity talent gap. With over 1 million cybersecurity roles expected to remain unfilled in India by 2025, businesses face a dangerous shortfall in the resources needed to secure their IT environments. Recognizing this urgent need, CloudIBN is stepping in with its world-class VAPT Services, powered by a dedicated team of expert cybersecurity professionals now fully available across India.CloudIBN's elite VA&PT team-comprising Certified Ethical Hackers, security analysts, infrastructure specialists, and compliance experts-is addressing this gap by offering turnkey security solutions tailored for Indian enterprises. Their goal: help businesses achieve resilience, regulatory compliance, and risk reduction in a climate where threats are constant, and local talent is scarce.The Growing Demand for VA & PT Services in IndiaAs India digitises, so do the risks. With more organisations adopting cloud services, mobile platforms, e-commerce infrastructure, and IoT networks, cyberattack surfaces are rapidly expanding.VA & PT Services (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) have become essential-not optional-for identifying exploitable weaknesses in systems and networks before malicious actors strike.1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): Discovers system and app weaknesses2. Penetration Testing (PT): Simulates real-world attacks to test defensesCloudIBN's expert-led VA & PT Audit Services go beyond checklists-they simulate real adversaries, offering deep insights and precise remediation.Need Security Experts Fast? CloudIBN, Has You Covered. Let CloudIBN's expert VA&PT team act as your cybersecurity arm:India's Cybersecurity Talent Crisis: A Strategic RiskDespite being one of the world's leading IT economies, India faces a stark shortfall in cybersecurity skills. A recent NASSCOM report estimated:1. Only 1 in 5 cybersecurity jobs are filled in India2. 70% of Indian enterprises lack dedicated penetration testers3. RBI, SEBI, and CERT-In mandates are unmet in many sectors due to talent limitationsCloudIBN's solution? Deploy a battle-tested VA&PT team on the ground, ready to support organizations that cannot afford to build internal security teams.Meet CloudIBN's VA&PT Team: Expertise Across Every LayerCloudIBN's expert team is globally certified and locally experienced. Each member specializes in key domains to deliver 360° protection:1. Certified Ethical Hackers (CEH) & OSCPs – Offensive security specialists2. Network Security Engineers – Focused on firewalls, VPNs, and configurations3. Cloud Security Analysts – Experts in AWS, Azure, GCP misconfiguration risks4. Compliance Auditors – Translate VAPT findings into actionable regulatory reportingDevSecOps Specialists – Align testing with CI/CD pipelinesTogether, they provide end-to-end VA & PT Audit Services aligned with India's diverse industries and regulatory frameworks.Don't Build a Team. Hire a Proven One. Stop searching for cybersecurity talent-CloudIBN brings it to you:Where CloudIBN's VA&PT Experts Deliver the Greatest Value1. Banking & Finance-Adherence to RBI's Cyber Security Framework-Mobile app pentesting, UPI and API hardening2. Healthcare-Medical records protection, IoMT testing-HIPAA and DISHA compliance audits3. Manufacturing-OT security assessments, SCADA/ICS testing-Risk reduction for Industry 4.0 systems4. E-commerce-Full-stack testing (frontend to backend)-Secure payments and third-party integrations5. SaaS & Startups-Agile security testing with cloud-native strategies-DevSecOps integration and zero-trust assessmentsCloudIBN's Unique Approach to VA&PT in IndiaCloudIBN follows a 7-phase methodology for each engagement:1. Scoping & Discovery2. Asset Mapping3. Automated and Manual VA4. Advanced Penetration Testing5. Threat Simulation & Exploitation6. Detailed Reporting with Proof-of-Concepts7. Remediation and Regulatory GuidanceAll testing is done with zero disruption to business operations, ensuring clients maintain uptime while enhancing security. Reports include executive summaries, CVSS scoring, technical deep-dives, and compliance alignment (e.g., PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, CERT-In).Why CloudIBN's VA & PT Services Are India-Ready1. Local-language support across regions2. India-specific threat intelligence3. Affordable, scalable services for SMBs and enterprises4. Continuous testing options (monthly, quarterly)5. Built for cloud-native, on-premise, hybrid, and mobile environmentsWhether you're an MNC in Gurugram, a hospital in Kochi, or a logistics firm in Indore-CloudIBN provides expertise that fits your business model and regulatory environment.VA & PT Audit Services That Go Beyond TestingCloudIBN doesn't just provide vulnerability data-they provide resolutions.Clients receive:1. Post-test workshops for IT teams2. Remediation support with 1-on-1 analyst guidance3. Board-level summaries to aid executive decisions4. Regulatory defense documentation to pass audits smoothlyCloudIBN is Solving India's Cyber Talent Crisis-One Business at a Time. India's growth as a digital superpower cannot succeed without addressing its cybersecurity resource gap. With its expert VA&PT team, CloudIBN brings much-needed relief to organisations struggling to recruit, train, and manage in-house cybersecurity talent. By offering flexible, scalable, and industry-specific VAPT Audit Services , CloudIBN becomes more than a service provider-it becomes your strategic defense partner.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services -About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

