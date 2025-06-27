Foxconn Receives Approval For USD 2.2 Bn Investment Plans In India And US
The Department of Investment Review, operating under Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, has approved the electronics manufacturing company's investment proposals, as reported by Focus Taiwan news agency.
The regulatory body has sanctioned a USD 1.49 billion investment plan designed to increase capital in Foxconn Singapore Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of the parent company.
The Singapore-based subsidiary will subsequently channel these funds into Yuzhan Technology (India) Pvt Ltd, another Foxconn entity operating within the Indian market.
The investment comes after Foxconn announced last month that it had committed USD 1.48 billion, equivalent to approximately 12,800 crore rupees, to its Indian operations.
The company is currently establishing a manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur focused on assembling smartphone display modules, supporting Apple's broader strategy to diversify its component manufacturing base beyond China.
In parallel with its Indian expansion, Foxconn has allocated USD 735 million from its disposal capital to establish a new United States-based entity called Project ETA (DE) LLC.
This new company will concentrate on data centre module production and server assembly operations, marking the company's continued expansion into the American market.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment