Love Or Scam? NEET UG 2025 Topper Features In Multiple Coaching Centre Ads Social Media Questions The Rationale

A viral video has sparked a funny yet serious debate in the coaching world. Keshav Mittal, a 17-year-old from Punjab's Barnala, topped NEET UG 2025 with All India Rank 7 in his first try.

Now, three big coaching centres, Allen, Motion and Narayana, are all claiming him as their student. Each institute shared congratulatory posts, proudly linking Keshav's success to their teaching.

This has confused everyone and created a storm on social media. Memes and jokes are everywhere, with people asking how one student can belong to three rival institutes at once.

“It's love, not a scam . Coaching people for Keshav,” wrote the X (formerly Twitter) user who shared the viral video.

“Everyone has shared it on their own Instagram and Facebook. I've lost trust in all these institutes - when they're the ones doing scams, what will happen to the students?” reacted one user.

One user clarified,“This child was a regular classroom student in one coaching centre, and had joined the test series in another coaching centre.”

“It's also possible that Keshav's family might have taken money and sold the rank to the coaching institute for publicity,” alleged another user.

One user wrote,“Can't you even understand something as simple as this: students take tests from different coaching centres, sometimes they even take coaching from different places.”

Who is Keshav Mittal?

Keshav Mittal, a 17-year-old student from Tapa town in Punjab's Barnala district, has secured All-India Rank 7 in the NEET UG exam. He has scored 680 out of 720 marks.

This was his first attempt at the national medical entrance test, and he is the highest scorer from Punjab this year.

Keshav studied at DM Public Senior Secondary School in Karar Wala, Bathinda. He took coaching from a private institute in Chandigarh, according to HT.

Keshav followed a daily study routine of 8 to 9 hours. The National Testing Agency (NTA ), which conducts NEET every year, announced the results on June 14.