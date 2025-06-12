403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Strengthens Regional Alliances
(MENAFN) During the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit on Wednesday, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had engaged in discussions with the leaders of Bulgaria, Moldova, Romania, and Serbia.
The main topics included regional stability, energy partnerships, and Ukraine’s progress toward joining the European Union.
Zelenskyy stated that he spoke with Bulgarian Premier Rossen Jeliazkov about strengthening mutual relations, ensuring maritime security in the Black Sea region, and enhancing collaboration in the energy sector.
“We have fulfilled the necessary conditions and expect the opening of the negotiating clusters in the near future,” he emphasized, expressing gratitude to Bulgaria for its “real support” through eleven defense assistance packages.
The Ukrainian president also held his first three-way meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Romanian President Nicusor Dan.
He highlighted their united stance against Russian hybrid warfare tactics, including cyber assaults and acts of military aggression.
“Together with Romania, we will certainly help Moldova in resisting Russia’s destructive influence,” he affirmed.
In addition to discussing military and energy cooperation, the trio explored ways to upgrade infrastructure and improve regional mobility.
Zelenskyy noted that the topic of sanctions and their connection to peace efforts was discussed independently from other matters.
Zelenskyy further met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, whose visit to Ukraine he described as “truly important.”
Their dialogue covered Serbia’s backing of Ukraine’s EU aspirations, bilateral cooperation, and Serbia’s proposal to help rebuild war-damaged Ukrainian communities.
The main topics included regional stability, energy partnerships, and Ukraine’s progress toward joining the European Union.
Zelenskyy stated that he spoke with Bulgarian Premier Rossen Jeliazkov about strengthening mutual relations, ensuring maritime security in the Black Sea region, and enhancing collaboration in the energy sector.
“We have fulfilled the necessary conditions and expect the opening of the negotiating clusters in the near future,” he emphasized, expressing gratitude to Bulgaria for its “real support” through eleven defense assistance packages.
The Ukrainian president also held his first three-way meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Romanian President Nicusor Dan.
He highlighted their united stance against Russian hybrid warfare tactics, including cyber assaults and acts of military aggression.
“Together with Romania, we will certainly help Moldova in resisting Russia’s destructive influence,” he affirmed.
In addition to discussing military and energy cooperation, the trio explored ways to upgrade infrastructure and improve regional mobility.
Zelenskyy noted that the topic of sanctions and their connection to peace efforts was discussed independently from other matters.
Zelenskyy further met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, whose visit to Ukraine he described as “truly important.”
Their dialogue covered Serbia’s backing of Ukraine’s EU aspirations, bilateral cooperation, and Serbia’s proposal to help rebuild war-damaged Ukrainian communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment