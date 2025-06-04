Gray Media Bolsters Broadcast Partnership With The New Orleans Saints

Extending this agreement cements the bond among Gray Media, WVUE, and the Saints, re-enforcing their shared commitment to providing the community with unparalleled sports coverage and access to the region's biggest and most impactful teams.

The 2025 Saints Pre-Season Match Ups are as Follows:



August 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 PM CT

August 17 – vs Jacksonville, 12:00 PM CT August 23 – vs Denver, 12:00 PM CT

As the Official Television Broadcast Partner of the New Orleans Saints, the preseason games will all air on Gray's 15-station Saints Pre-Season Network , including locally on WVUE Fox 8. In addition, Gray Media's Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network (GCSEN) will rebroadcast each preseason game the following day.

“We're thrilled to extend our important partnership with the New Orleans Saints and continue providing Saints fans with unmatched, exclusive coverage,” said Sandy Breland , Chief Operating Officer of Gray and New Orleans resident. “Gray and WVUE FOX 8 are also excited to work with the Saints in bringing more Saints programming to both FOX 8 and the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, and we know viewers will be too.”

“As the media landscape continues to evolve, our priority remains delivering first-class coverage and unique access to our fans,” said Dennis Lauscha , President of the New Orleans Saints. “Gray Media and FOX 8 have been exceptional partners, setting the standard for regional sports broadcasting. We're thrilled to expand this relationship and elevate the way Saints fans experience our team.”