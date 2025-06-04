Gray Media Bolsters Broadcast Partnership With The New Orleans Saints
| Saints Pre-Season Network Affiliates
| WVUE - New Orleans, LA
| WBRC - Birmingham, AL
| WAFB - Baton Rouge, LA
| KNOE – Monroe-El Dorado, LA
| WLBT - Jackson, MS
| KPLC – Lake Charles, LA
| WMC - Memphis, TN
|WDAM – Hattiesburg – Laurel
| WALA - Mobile-Pensacola
|KALB – Alexandria, La
| KSLA - Shreveport, LA
|WTOK – Meridian, MS
| KATC - Lafayette, LA
|WJHG – Panama City, FL
| WLOX - Biloxi-Gulfport, MS
Saints Programming on GCSEN
WVUE and the Saints will co-produce all-new exclusive Saints-related programming to air on the GCSEN.
- The Draft Show LIVE Daily Training Camp Show, hosted live from Saints Training Camp Extended Pre-Game Show, live throughout the season Post-Game Locker Room Show, live following each game Saints All Access and the Saints Insider Podcasts
WVUE will produce five weekly Saints-related programs to air on Fox 8 and/or the GCSEN.
- Live Tailgate – Before each Saints game Final Play – Sundays at 10:35 PM CT Black & Gold Review - Mondays at 10:35 PM CT Game Plan – Wednesdays at 10:35 PM CT Overtime Podcast – Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
Gray Media will also premiere an exclusive NFL Films documentary“Waiting on Moore,” a behind-the-scenes look at the Saints and new Head Coach Kellen Moore on GCSEN Sunday and Monday June 8th and 9th at 7pm CT.
The GCSEN consists of 13 regional television markets.
| Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network
| WVUE Ch-7.1 - New Orleans, LA
| WBRC Ch-6.3 - Birmingham, AL
| WAFB Ch-9.3 - Baton Rouge, LA
| KGCH Ch-32.1 - Lake Charles, LA
| WLBT Ch-3.3 - Jackson, MS
|WLHA Ch-18.2 – Hattiesburg, MS
| KSLA Ch-12.2 - Shreveport, LA
|WOOK Ch-15.5 – Meridian, MS
| WALA Ch-10.5 – Mobile, AL
|KLGC Ch-25.2 – Alexandria, LA
| KCWL Ch-24.1 – Monroe, LA
| WTBL Ch-51.3 - Biloxi-Gulfport, MS
| K36QM, Ch-36.1 - Lafayette, LA
|WSFA Ch-12.3 - Montgomery, AL
About Gray Media:
Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit .
Gray Contact:
Sandy Breland , Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333
