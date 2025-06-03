The Jupiter School Welcomes Summer VPK Enrollment In Orlando With Focus On School Readiness And Joyful Learning

MENAFN - GetNews) The Jupiter School in Orlando, FL, is now offering summer enrollment for its VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten) program, inviting families to prepare their children for kindergarten in an environment that blends academic readiness with creative exploration and social-emotional growth.

Orlando, FL - June 3, 2025 - The Jupiter School in Orlando, FL, is now offering summer enrollment for its VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten) program, inviting families to prepare their children for kindergarten in an environment that blends academic readiness with creative exploration and social-emotional growth.

The VPK program at The Jupiter School is designed to equip students with the foundational skills needed for a successful transition into kindergarten, all while keeping learning joyful, interactive, and developmentally appropriate. With summer enrollment underway, now is the perfect time for families to explore this unique opportunity for their rising pre-kindergartners.

“Our VPK program is rooted in the belief that children learn best when they are actively engaged, supported, and inspired,” said Ritika Ghosh, co-owner at The Jupiter School.“Our goal is to help children grow into confident, capable learners who are excited about school and ready for the next step.”

The Jupiter School's VPK curriculum blends Montessori-inspired independence with the structure and benchmarks of Florida's VPK standards. Students participate in activities that foster growth across key domains, including:



Language and early literacy

Math and problem-solving

Social-emotional skills and classroom cooperation

Fine and gross motor development Art, music, and cultural awareness

The summer session provides a valuable head start, giving children time to build routines, strengthen skills, and experience learning through play before the traditional school year begins.

Parents interested in enrolling their child in The Jupiter School's summer VPK program are encouraged to visit The Jupiter School's website to learn more, check availability, and schedule a tour of the campus.

About The Jupiter School

The Jupiter School in Orlando, FL, provides full-day early childhood education programs that nurture children's social, emotional, and physical development. Combining Montessori principles with engaging, interactive learning experiences, The Jupiter School empowers young learners to embrace the joy of learning and become confident, curious individuals.