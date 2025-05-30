Zenagen Named Top Selling Thinning Hair Product In North American Salons By Kline Research
The fast growing plant based professional hair care line is changing salons in the field of hair loss and shedding.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenagen, the hair wellness brand disrupting the hair loss market with its clinically developed, plant-powered technology, is proud to announce that its flagship Revolve Shampoo for Women has officially been named the #1 best-selling shampoo for women's hair loss by Kline & Company , a leading global research firm in the beauty and personal care sector.
This accolade places Revolve at the forefront of the women's hair health movement-a market that continues to see rising demand as millions seek natural, non-toxic solutions for hair thinning.
"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by Kline," says Jared Reynolds, Founder and CEO of Zenagen. "Revolve isn't just a shampoo-it's a new standard in hair wellness. Women deserve a product that's backed by science, made with clean ingredients, and truly delivers visible results."
Why Zenagen Revolve is the #1 Choice for Women With Thinning Hair
In an oversaturated market of empty promises, Zenagen Revolve stands apart with a unique approach of cold-pressed nutraceuticals, botanical extracts, and an amino acid complex that supports the appearance of fuller hair-without compromising on ingredient safety or ethics.
-
Clinically developed formula designed specifically for women experiencing hair thinning or hair loss
Nourishes scalp health and promotes a denser appearance over time
Free of SLS, parabens, alcohols, and harsh chemicals
100% vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free
Color-safe and effective across all hair types and textures -from straight and fine to curly and coily, Revolve is formulated to work gently and effectively without disrupting color treatments or hair structure
Now available in over 25,000 professional salons across North America , including top names like Spalon (MN) , Jamison Shaw Stylists , Headlines Salons (Seattle) , Gene Juarez Salons & Spas , PENZONE Salon + Spa , and Style House Salon in Nashville, TN- trusted by stylists and beauty professionals nationwide .
Zenagen delivers a luxurious plant based salon professional formulation that is used by both men and women with concerns of hair thinning, shedding, and hair fall.
The Most Searched Solution to Female Hair Loss
Zenagen's rapid rise in popularity comes amid a surge in Google searches for terms like "best shampoo for thinning hair women," "natural hair growth shampoo," and "hair loss treatment for women." Consumers are increasingly seeking effective, naturally powered solutions-and Zenagen is answering the call with its science-backed formulas featuring organic ingredients such as aloe leaf juice, red clover extract, and saw palmetto.
Available Now: Join the Hair Wellness Revolution
Zenagen Revolve Shampoo for Women is available now at Zenagen and select professional salons nationwide. For best results, pair with Revolve Unisex Conditioner .
→ Click here to learn more and shop the #1 best-selling shampoo for hair loss.
→ Experience thicker, fuller looking hair in as little as 3 months.
About Zenagen
Zenagen Nashville, Tennessee based a professional-grade hair wellness company committed to science-driven solutions for hair loss and hair thinning. Founded by a medical student turned beauty innovator, Zenagen merges cutting-edge nutraceutical science with premium salon performance, offering results-backed products trusted by stylists, dermatologists, and consumers worldwide.
