Circle Awards shine spotlight on business partners driving long-term growth
(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 20 February 2026: Circle Awards 2026 placed long-term partnership at the centre of recognition, honouring the individuals and organisations whose sustained contribution continues to shape the business community at Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ). As a flagship annual celebration, the Circle is rooted in the principles of consistency, credibility, and shared standards, standing as a symbol of enduring collaboration and meaningful growth across the economic zone.
The event recognises partners whose performance, integrity, and long-term commitment directly influence the economic zone’s growth trajectory, going beyond short-term targets to deliver lasting value to investors.
The 2026 edition of the awards reflected on key achievements recorded across the RAKEZ community in 2025, a year that delivered record-breaking results in both company formation and visa issuance, further reinforcing the economic zone’s position as one of the most sought-after business destinations in the UAE. The event also looked ahead to the year to come, signalling priorities and initiatives that will shape the next phase of growth across the RAKEZ ecosystem.
Close to 300 service providers and agents were recognised across a wide range of categories, including Compliance, Growth, Long-Lasting Contribution, Loyalty, Newcomer, Partner of the Year, Service & Renewal, Value Creation, and Volume Performance.
Today, RAKEZ is home to nearly 40,000 active companies and is supported by an international network of more than 1,200 active agents, reflecting the scale and global reach of its business community.
Commenting on the occasion, RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said: “Circle Awards is designed to recognise partners whose contribution extends beyond short-term results. At RAKEZ, progress is built on consistency and credibility, and on partners who uphold the standards that investors expect. Through their professionalism, integrity, and market relationships, our partners play a vital role in strengthening confidence in the RAKEZ ecosystem. As we look ahead, it is these enduring relationships that will continue to shape our growth and direction.”
Stressing on the significance of the event, RAKEZ Chief Commercial Officer Anas Hijjawi, said, “Circle Awards represent more than recognition; they reflect the strength of the relationships we build and nurture throughout the year. Our partners are instrumental in translating RAKEZ’s value proposition into tangible results in the market. By working closely with our agent network and service providers, we ensure that investors experience consistency, responsiveness, and clarity at every touchpoint. This success is a shared achievement.”
The event also underscored RAKEZ’s focus on enabling sustainable commercial outcomes, with shared insights on strengthening investor engagement, improving cash flow performance, accelerating sales cycles, and introducing enhanced rewards aimed at supporting long-term business growth. Looking ahead to 2026, the economic zone’s objective is to further empower its partners by helping them maximise revenue opportunities, increase transaction volumes, and deliver higher levels of customer satisfaction across every stage of the investor journey.
Circle Awards reflect RAKEZ’s commitment to recognising partners who contribute to the ecosystem’s long-term resilience, credibility, and continued growth.
-END-
