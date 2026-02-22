Ramadan Rush: How Saudi Arabia Is Managing Umrah Crowd At Grand Mosque

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) During the holy month of Ramadan, Saudi authorities notice a sharp increase in the number of Umrah worshippers. To manage the crowd and congestion surrounding the Grand Mosque, authorities have implemented traffic control measures and pedestrian-only routes in the central area.

Officials said visitor footfall at the Grand Mosque, its courtyards, and access roads rises for several hours before, during, and after prayer times. This prompts authorities to regulate vehicle movement and transport services to ensure pedestrian safety and smooth crowd flow.

In the central area, designated pedestrian routes are in place, and vehicles are prohibited from entering them for extended periods around prayer times. Unauthorised motorcycles and bicycles are banned from the area, and vehicles parked in locations that affect pedestrian safety are subject to towing and traffic violations.

Transportation of worshippers is being organised through public buses from King Abdulaziz International Airport and from 14 designated parking areas, including nine within the holy capital and five on roads leading to it. Worshippers who are unable to access the Grand Mosque or its external courtyards during peak crowding are being directed to nearby mosques and equipped prayer halls.

Ramadan Prayer Timings

The Mataf area (white marble, open-air area directly surrounding the Kaaba) has been allocated exclusively for Umrah performers throughout the day to ensure the safe performance of rituals.

What Umrah worshippers need to know

Authorities have issued detailed access, transport, and safety procedures to ensure the safe Umrah performance.

Access to the Grand Mosque



Roads leading to the Grand Mosque experience heavy pedestrian congestion for hours around prayer times.

Entry to prayer areas is regulated using illuminated signage at mosque entrances: - Green indicates available space. - Red indicates full capacity and prohibited entry. Security personnel direct worshippers to available prayer, tawaf, and sa'i areas across all floors and courtyards.



Public transport buses from the airport and designated parking areas.

Haramain train service to Rusayfah station in Mecca.

Shuttle services between parking areas and central transport stations.

Taxis, subject to pedestrian safety controls.

Walking from central districts and nearby neighborhoods. Private vehicles may be used by non-Muhrim drivers only, subject to on-site traffic instructions.

Transportation optionsParking locations

Internal parking



Prince Mutaib road

Al-Jamarat

Kuday

Al-Rasifa

Al-Zahir Dugma Al-Wabar

External parking



Al-Nawariyah

Jeddah Expressway

Al-Laith

Al-Hada Al-Sharaya



Prayer spaces fill early, especially for Friday, Maghrib, Isha, Tarawih, and Tahajjud prayers in the last ten days of Ramadan.

Worshippers are instructed to proceed to available courtyards and designated areas as directed.

Movement through mosque doors must follow directional signage. Congregating in walkways, roads, and courtyards is prohibited.



Ground floor allocated for persons with disabilities, excluding the Mataf area.

Electric carts available on the first floor for Umrah performers who require them. Those using carts must perform Tawaf in them.

Crowd management and prayer arrangementsAccessibility provisionsSafety and conduct requirements

Umrah permits are mandatory for worshippers, and pedestrian routes take priority over vehicles in the central area surrounding the Grand Mosque.

Muhrim drivers are required to park at designated city-entry parking areas and continue their journey using public transport, while vehicles that obstruct pedestrian safety are subject to removal.

Prohibitions

Authorities prohibit the carrying of weapons or sharp tools, as well as smoking, selling, begging, or collecting donations within the mosque and its courtyards.

Motorcycles and bicycles are not allowed in central or pedestrian-designated areas, and bringing, storing, or leaving luggage in the mosque or its courtyards is banned.

Tampering with escalators, safety equipment, or electrical installations is prohibited, as is taking children into crowded areas. Any action that disrupts worshippers, compromises safety, or interferes with the performance of prayer, tawaf, or sa'i is not permitted.



