Ruler Of Sharjah Receives Ramadan Greetings From Well-Wishers

Senior officials, dignitaries, and citizens congratulated the Sharjah Ruler on the start of the holy month, praying to God to grant him continued health and well-being

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, received well-wishers on Wednesday evening at Al Badee Palace, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Sharjah Ruler received congratulations and greetings on this holy religious occasion from Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, as well as senior officials, heads and directors of government departments and authorities, senior officers of Sharjah Police, dignitaries, tribal representatives, and citizens.

He was in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations to the Sharjah Ruler on the advent of the holy month, praying to God to grant him continued health and well-being, to bless the UAE with further progress and prosperity, and to bestow goodness, peace, and blessings upon the Arab and Islamic nations.



