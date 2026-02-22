Rescuers Recover Final Body After Deadly California Avalanche

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Rescuers in California on Saturday recovered the body of the ninth and final person missing in an avalanche in the Sierra Nevada mountains, the local sheriff's office said.

Teams had been searching for the skiers since Tuesday, when disaster befell a backcountry trip on 9,109-foot (2,776-meter) Castle Peak in the Lake Tahoe area.

Out of the four guides and 11 paying clients, six people survived the incident, one of the deadliest avalanches in modern US history.

"Nine individuals who lost their lives in the Castle Peak avalanche on Feb. 17 have been safely recovered from the mountain," the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

"There are no words that truly capture the significance of this loss, and our hearts mourn alongside the families of those affected by this catastrophic event," Sheriff Shannan Moon said.

Officials had warned Thursday that search operations would stretch into the weekend as inclement weather pummelled the area.

The six who survived - five clients and a guide - managed to call for help shortly after disaster struck, but white-out conditions and the risk of further snow slides meant rescue teams could not reach them for several hours.

Late Thursday, in a statement reported by US media, families of six of the victims identified them as women who were "mothers, wives and friends, all of whom connected through the love of the outdoors."

"They were passionate, skilled skiers who cherished time together in the mountains," the families' statement said, adding, "We have many unanswered questions."



