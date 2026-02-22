UAE Firm E&'S Stake In UK's Vodafone Group Rises To 17%

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's largest telecom firm e&'s share in the British telecom giant Vodafone Group has reached 17 per cent.

In May 2022, Emirates Telecommunications Group Company (e&) acquired a 9.8 per cent stake in Vodafone for $4.4 billion. In 2023, its stake rose to 12 per cent.

Recommended For You Serbia, Sweden urge citizens to quit Iran as Trump mulls strike

The UAE company's shareholding increasing to 17 per cent was not a result of buying more shares in Vodafone. Instead“the updated shareholding is a result of Vodafone carrying out its share buyback programme, which reduces its total share capital and enhance. e&'s total number of shares remains the same at 3,944.7 million shares,” the Abu Dhabi-listed company said in a statement.

Currently, e&'s shareholding in Vodafone Group stands at 17.0050 per cent, the company said in a statement posted on the Abu Dhabi bourse.

The London-listed Vodafone's shares closed the week at 115.45 pounds.

The UK firm announced the launch of a €2 billion share buyback in May 2024 after it received final approval from the Spanish authorities for the sale of Vodafone Spain to Zegona Communications.

Earlier this month, Vodafone Group announced the commencement of a €500 million share buyback programme from February 5 to May 11 aimed at reducing its share capital.

In November 2025, Vodafone announced the purhcase of nine million ordinary shares from Goldman Sachs as part of its share buyback programme.



Du announces highest-ever dividend after record 2025 profit

6G commercial rollout in UAE expected in 3 years, says du CEO UAE's du announces final price for secondary public offering, raises Dh3.15 billion

ALSO READ