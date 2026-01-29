B2BINPAY Consolidates Major Releases V23, V24, And V25 For Enhanced Scalability

B2BINPAY, a crypto payment processing for merchants, enterprises, and financial institutions, announces its consolidation of V23, V24, and V25 releases for a unified platform evolution. This strategic update delivers smart automation and frictionless onboarding, empowering clients to scale crypto payments and operations amid accelerating market demands for efficiency and reliability.

At its core, the rollout transforms manual, siloed workflows into a cohesive infrastructure ready for 10x growth, streamlining every step from initial access to high-stakes transactions while upholding compliance. All of this aligns with B2BINPAY's global mission to make crypto services as user-friendly as possible.

The journey begins with V23's revamped onboarding, giving clients instant sandbox access immediately after registration, so they can explore the platform's features right away, without delays or paperwork. The other updates include:



Automated KYB Funnel: A fully automated KYB funnel, revamping identity and access control through SSO (Single Sign-On).

SSO with ZITADEL Partnership: Single login manages all companies under one account. Automatic legal entity linking to jurisdictions, one-click switching, and separate team access for web/API. Two-Tier MFA: Layer 1 for SSO login; Layer 2 secures high-trust actions (e.g., withdrawals, configurations) with one-time QR codes and secrets, shown only once. These security measures integrate seamlessly with V24's performance optimizations for precision control.

V25 extends this momentum to mobile devices with the official B2BINPAY Mobile app, currently available for secure direct download on Android via APK registry on the B2BINPAY website. Operations teams now monitor wallets, track transactions, receive push notifications, and log in via 2FA - all in an interface mirroring the web platform for consistent control.

Complementing these tools, the new Partner Program enables clients to invite users via fixed referral links, monitor revenue through a dedicated dashboard, and collect monthly commissions across jurisdictions. Referral logic works across jurisdictions within the B2BINPAY ecosystem, ensuring seamless cross-instance tracking.

