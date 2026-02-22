Dubai Police Arrested 24 Global Suspects, Blocked Over 200 Drug Websites In Q4 2025

PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 11:57 AM



During the last three months of 2025, Dubai Police helped arrest 24 suspects worldwide, while blocking 232 websites promoting drugs, the authority announced on Sunday, February 22.

Additionally, 121 intelligence leads were shared with international partners.

The meeting reviewed detailed statistics for the fourth quarter, including the number of cases, suspects and quantities seized, as well as the department's contribution to arresting individuals involved in trafficking at both emirate and national levels. Operational plans, awareness programmes, previous evaluation decisions and performance indicators were also discussed.

During the meeting, officials stressed that narcotics remain a cross border challenge requiring strong international cooperation, underlining Dubai Police's ongoing efforts to enhance global partnerships and protect communities.

Dedicated officers, non commissioned officers and personnel were praised for their efforts in limiting the spread of drugs and apprehending traffickers.

The authority continues to train personnel, adopt the best international practices, and leverage advanced technologies and artificial intelligence tools to combat drug trafficking and distribution across Dubai and the country.

Meanwhile, the Hemaya International Centre organised 238 awareness programmes benefiting 75,980 individuals during the fourth quarter.

In addition, awareness campaigns across social media platforms reached 4,612,599 beneficiaries, reinforcing family roles, promoting innovation in security awareness, and strengthening community engagement.



