House Fire Claims Three Lives in East of Tokyo
(MENAFN) Three bodies were discovered following a house fire in eastern Tokyo early on Sunday, as authorities work to confirm their identities, according to reports.
The blaze broke out shortly after 3 a.m. local time in Mutsuzawa, Chiba Prefecture, at a residence where six family members lived. The fire reportedly destroyed the house and took approximately five hours to extinguish. Two bodies were initially found in the wreckage, and a third was recovered during subsequent search operations.
Authorities say that two elementary school girls and their grandmother, in her 60s, remain unaccounted for, and the three recovered bodies are believed to be those of the missing family members.
The girls’ grandfather, in his 70s, and their mother, in her 30s, were injured in the fire and transported to a hospital. Police noted that both were conscious at the time of transport. The father was reportedly not at home when the fire occurred.
Emergency officials continue to investigate the cause of the blaze, while local authorities have stressed the importance of fire safety measures in residential areas to prevent similar tragedies.
