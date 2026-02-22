403
Nine Backcountry Skiers Confirmed Dead in California Avalanche
(MENAFN) Nine backcountry skiers — six friends and three professional guides — have been confirmed dead after a devastating avalanche tore through the California side of Lake Tahoe earlier this week, with all bodies successfully recovered by Saturday, officials announced.
The group was midway through a day-trip skiing expedition Tuesday when the wall of snow struck, trapping fifteen skiers in total. Six survived, among them two who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Family members identified the six friends killed as Carrie Atkin, Liz Clabaugh, Danielle Keatley, Kate Morse, Caroline Sekar, and Kate Vitt — described by loved ones as "passionate, skilled skiers." The Nevada County Sheriff's Office confirmed that three employees of Blackbird Mountain Guides also perished: Michael Henry, 30, Andrew Alissandratos, 34, and Nicole Choo, 42.
Five of the nine victims were airlifted out by helicopter Friday, with the remaining four recovered Saturday, bringing a grim but necessary closure to anxious families.
"We are grateful that we can bring them home," Nevada County, California Sheriff Shannan Moon said, as reported by media.
Three separate investigations are now underway. The Sierra Avalanche Center will compile a full incident report, Cal/OSHA is probing potential workplace safety violations, and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office is conducting its own independent inquiry into the deadliest avalanche to strike the region in recent memory.
