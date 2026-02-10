Allwhere Enhances Fleet Intelligence With General Availability Of Iru (Formerly Kandji) Integration

allwhere, the leading IT asset management (ITAM) and logistics platform, today announced that its integration with Iru, the newly rebranded and evolved identity of Kandji, has officially moved out of Beta and is now available to all customers. This integration allows IT teams to synchronize their MDM data with allwhere's logistics engine, ensuring a flawless, data-driven approach to the hardware lifecycle.

By graduating this integration to general availability, allwhere provides IT leaders with a“single source of truth.” By pulling real-time data from Iru into the allwhere platform, companies can ensure their asset records are always consistent, accurate, and ready for strategic decision-making-from the first day of deployment to the final day of a device's lifecycle.

A Shared Vision for the Modern Fleet

allwhere is particularly excited to support Iru during this new chapter of their brand. The transition from Kandji to Iru signals a focus on harmonizing the relationship between users and their tools-a value that sits at the core of allwhere's mission to simplify hardware logistics.

Data-Driven Lifecycle Management

Unlike traditional integrations that focus purely on setup, the allwhere and Iru connection is built to provide high-level visibility and actionable intelligence. By maintaining data consistency between the MDM and allwhere's dashboard, IT teams can manage their global fleet with unprecedented precision.

Key Benefits of the allwhere + Iru Integration



Actionable Fleet Insights are provided through a holistic view of hardware health and distribution by aligning Iru device data with allwhere logistics status.

Accurate Resell Value Estimation is supported through real time device specifications and age data from Iru, enabling precise buyback and trade in valuation.

Strategic Lifecycle Refresh Planning is supported through synchronized data that identifies aging devices and enables refresh planning before hardware failure affects productivity. Data Consistency & Integrity are maintained by aligning serial numbers, hardware specifications, and user assignments across allwhere and MDM records, reducing untracked assets and manual audits.

The Road Ahead

The Iru integration joins allwhere's robust support for Jamf, further expanding the platform's reach within the Apple ecosystem. Looking forward, allwhere is also preparing for the imminent launch of a Beta integration for Microsoft Intune, expected in the coming weeks, to provide the same level of lifecycle intelligence to Windows-based fleets.

About allwhere

allwhere is a laptop retrieval and IT procurement company that automates the IT asset lifecycle for companies ranging from startups to enterprises. From procurement and deployment to storage, maintenance, and retrieval, allwhere provides the infrastructure businesses need to support a global, distributed workforce.

Website: Tags: New