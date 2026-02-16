3 WWE RAW Stars Who Could Be Squashed By Oba Femi In Dominant Matches This Week

Oba Femi's dominant push on WWE RAW could see him booked against Otis, Xavier Woods, and Rusev. Triple H's creative team may line up squash matches to further establish Femi as a destructive force heading toward the main event scene.

Last week, Otis and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy failed in their bid to capture tag team gold against The Usos. With momentum slipping, Otis could be booked in a singles contest against Oba Femi. Triple H's creative direction has often used squash bouts to highlight emerging stars, and Otis may be the next to fall victim to Femi's raw power.

The New Day's Xavier Woods has been entertaining fans with his heel antics alongside Kofi Kingston. Their banter with General Manager Adam Pearce has added comic relief to RAW. However, Woods could be placed in a singles match against Oba Femi, where the Nigerian powerhouse would likely dismantle him. Such a booking would not only reinforce Femi's destructive aura but also provide fans with a shocking moment against a beloved veteran.

Triple H and his creative team have been pushing Oba Femi as the next big force in WWE. To elevate him further into the main event picture, a clash against former United States Champion Rusev could be staged. Despite Rusev's reputation as the Bulgarian Brute, the storyline could see him squashed by Femi, sending a clear message about the company's faith in the rising star.

Oba Femi's trajectory on RAW suggests that WWE is investing heavily in his future. Each of these potential matchups-Otis, Woods, and Rusev-offers a different kind of statement. Otis represents a current mid‐card presence, Woods brings credibility from a legendary tag team, and Rusev adds the shock factor of a former champion being dominated.