Air India Cancels New York, Newark Flights Due To Severe Winter Storm

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Air India on Sunday cancelled all flights to and from New York and Newark scheduled for February 23 amid a severe winter storm warning.

A fast-developing storm is set to hit the US East Coast with over a foot of snow starting Sunday, affecting a region that has only recently recovered from an earlier winter storm.

The airline said heavy snowfall across New York, New Jersey and adjoining regions on February 22 and 23 is likely to significantly disrupt flight operations, prompting precautionary cancellations.

In an advisory, Air India said that the flights were cancelled keeping passenger and crew safety in mind:“In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 23 February."

The airline added that dedicated teams are assisting affected passengers with rebooking and travel support. "Our dedicated teams will be extending all assistance to you if you are booked to fly with us on this date. For more information related to this please connect with our 24×7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999. You are also requested to check our website "

UAE airlines impacted

Two major airlines in the UAE cancelled multiple flights and rescheduled others.

Dubai-based airline Emirates urged customers impacted by the cancellations to contact their travel agency for rebooking. Meanwhile, those who booked directly with Emirates have been urged to reach out to the airline.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad also cancelled four flights and rescheduled some flights on February 23. The airline added the changes will adapt to evolving weather conditions and further delays or cancellations may occur if required.

Massive snowstorm

Meteorologists issued blizzard warnings for New York and parts of at least six states, warning Saturday that heavy snow and gale-force winds are forecast to slam all major cities along the densely populated Interstate 95 northeast corridor, including Philadelphia, Boston and even Washington further south.

"Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 2 feet (30-60 centimeters)" in Boston and eastern Massachusetts, with winds gusting to 60 miles (96 kilometers) per hour, the National Weather Service said Saturday in a report from its Boston office.

The NWS headquarters said snowfall rates of more than one inch (2.5 centimeters) an hour will occur at times along parts of the East Coast, with huge snow totals "resulting in near-impossible travel conditions."

The heavy, wet snow may result in numerous power outages, it warned.

